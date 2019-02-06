MILTON — A Navarre woman who had been reported missing just hours earlier was found dead in her garage under some household items.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office were called to 2212 Fulva Drive in Navarre Tuesday morning about the disappearance of Carrie Lynn Brewer. Several hours later, deputies were called back to the same address after the family found notes that indicated a "homicide had occurred," Sheriff Bob Johnson said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

A search warrant was obtained based on information in the notes and executed at the Fulva Drive home, Johnson said.

Brewer had last been seen on Sunday, according to family members.

"We found the body of Carrie Lynn Brewer in the garage under some household items," Johnson said.

The cause of death was believed be blunt force trauma but an autopsy is pending.

Johnson said based on the evidence in the notes they have issued an arrest warrant for Robert Shane Lucas, age 51, "for first degree premeditated murder." Lucas is Brewer's son-in-law.

"He was planning to commit a homicide and commit acts of violence against the family at that address," Johnson said of the information on the notes but said he would not get into the motive at this time.

Johnson said Lucas was probably still in the area and is considered armed and dangerous. He asked anyone with information to call 437-STOP, the crime stoppers hotline.

Officials believe Lucas is driving Brewers' white Nissan Sentra Florida Tag number: L436RF. The SRSO has had dealing with Lucas in the past and he is considered unpredictable the sheriff said.