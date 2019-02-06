MILTON — These library events are scheduled throughout Santa Rosa County. Check the library website for additional details at www.santarosa.fl.gov/libraries.

Library locations:

Milton — 5541 Alabama St. Pace — 4750 Pace Patriot Blvd. Jay — 5259 Booker Lane Gulf Breeze — 1060 Shoreline Drive Navarre — 8484 James M. Harvell Road

ANNOUNCEMENTS

LOVE YOUR LIBRARY MONTH: Love your Library Month is celebrated during February in libraries nationwide. This is a great time to recognize the important role libraries play in the cultural and economic success of local communities and the nation. Visit your local library to let them know what you love about your library.

UPCOMING

STEAM MAKERSPACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11 and 18 and 2 to 5 p.m. Feb 25, join the maker's space at the Gulf Breeze Library. Persons interested in drafting, robotics, Arduino, knitting, painting or any kind of hobby have access to the library meeting room. Registration is required.

FAMILY STORY HOUR: "Book a Trip" with Family Story Hour! Join us as we journey to all seven continents. There will be stories, activities, and more related to each destination on our trip. This month we will explore Africa. Come each month to receive a stamp in your Family Story Hour passport. Family Story Hour will be presented during the following times this month:

5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at the Jay Library 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Pace Library 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Gulf Breeze Library

TAX AIDE: Volunteers from AARP Tax-Aide will be assisting with taxes at three Santa Rosa County libraries beginning Feb. 1. The AARP Tax-Aide program is the nation's largest free, volunteer-run tax preparation and assistance service, providing service to millions of low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those ages 60 and older. Patrons are served on a first come–first served basis. Preregistration is not accepted and space is limited, so arrive early.

Gulf Breeze Library (through April 15)Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Milton Library (through April 11)Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 1 – 5 p.m.Thursdays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Navarre Library (through April 13)Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NAVARRE LIBRARY SIDEWALK SALE: From 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 9, the Friends of the Navarre Library will host a sidewalk book sale (weather permitting). Shop for bargain books of all types and subjects, for all ages. Visit the Friends’ website at www.facebook.com/NFONL for more information.

RECURRING

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Storytime programs are for preschool children ages 3-5 and include stories, finger plays and action rhymes. Caregivers must remain in the library during storytime. However, they cannot accompany children into the programs. Programs start promptly at the assigned times. Latecomers are not admitted.

First timer? Visit the library to meet the storytime presenter, pick up a welcome packet, explore the children's area, and enjoy a tour of the library.



Storytime will be presented during the following times through Feb. 22:

11 – 11:30 a.m. on Mondays at the Jay Library 11 – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Navarre and Milton Libraries 11 – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays at the Gulf Breeze and Pace Libraries

TODDLER TIME: Toddler Time is a program for children ages 18 to 36 months who attend with a caregiver. One child and one adult register together for songs, stories, rhymes, and other fun activities. This 20 minute program lasts six weeks. Toddler Time requires registration; space is limited. It is not a drop-in program. Details are available at the participating libraries. For questions, contact Youth Services Coordinator Angela Evans at (850) 981-4066.



Toddler Time will be presented during the following times through Feb. 22:

11 – 11:20 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Milton, Navarre and Pace Libraries 10 – 10:20 a.m. on Fridays at the Gulf Breeze Library

THE ILLUSTRIATES GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB: 4 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Navarre Library, sixth through 12th graders can join fellow graphic novel enthusiasts on the first Wednesday of each month to discuss the book of the month. Members can suggest reading ideas, interests, and discuss the world of the graphic novel. This month’s selection is the “March” trilogy by John Lewis. Speak with a staff member to sign up.

BOOK CHAT: 4 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Pace library is Book Chat. One of the next best things to reading a good book is chatting about it. Join the conversation at the Pace Library on the first Wednesday of every month at 4 p.m. This month’s selection is “A River of Stars” by Vanessa Hua. Registration is required.

PAGE TURNERS: 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Gulf Breeze library, this fiction book club meets for a brown bag lunch and book discussion. This month's selection is “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman. Registration is required.

FOR THE WIN! GAMES DAY: 9 a.m. Feb. 9, at the Milton library join us for game day. You can bring your own games from home or play those provided by us. There will also be an ongoing Dungeons & Dragons campaign. This event is open to all ages, and game groups are welcome.

FRIENDS OF THE NAVARRE LIBRARY BOARD MEETING: 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Navarre Library, 8484 James M. Harvell Road, Navarre.

CROCHET CLASS: At 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11 learn the basics of how to crochet! Visit the Jay Library to sign up and receive a supply list. Supplies should cost less than $5.



BOOK ARTS: At 11 a.m. Feb. 12, the Book Arts group will present a workshop on bookmaking as an art form. Examples of their work will be shown and there will be instruction on a Valentine related art book. All supplies will be provided; space is limited. Registration is required. Come get creative!

THE INKLINGS: 5 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Milton Library, sixth through 10th graders are invited to share their ideas about the book of the month. This month’s selection is “Omega City: The Forbidden Fortress” by Diana Peterfreund. Speak with a staff member to register.

FRIENDS OF THE GULF BREEZE LIBRARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Gulf Breeze library, 1060 Shoreline Drive. Details: www.facebook.com/friendsofgblibrary

THIRD FRIDAYS WITH UF/IFAS EXTENSION: 1 p.m. Feb. 15, the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Services presents “Spring Vegetable Gardening” by Matt Lollar, UF/IFAS Extension Santa Rosa County residential horticulture agent, at the Gulf Breeze Library.

GAME NIGHT: 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Jay library, bring games from home or play those provided by the library. All ages and game groups are welcome.

ANIMANGA CLUB: 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Gulf Breeze Library, bring your art; discuss techniques of drawing, cartooning, anime and manga, as well as your favorite titles and artists in those genres. Open to youth 11 to 17.

NAVARRE AUTHORS CLUB: 4 p.m. Jan. 15, join other local authors at the Navarre Library once a quarter. Topics of discussion will include everything from the writing process to how a new author can get published.

THIRD THURSDAYS WITH YOUR COUNTY MASTER GARDENER: 11 a.m. Jan. 17, the county master gardeners will present a monthly series on a variety of interesting topics with solutions for your gardening life. This month’s topic, "Fruit Trees for the Panhandle," will be presented by Sam Greendorfer.

FRIENDS OF THE GULF BREEZE LIBRARY ANNUAL MEETING: At 10 a.m. Feb. 16, the FOGBL annual meeting is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. This year’s guest speaker is Vernon Prather, assistant city manager of Gulf Breeze. Visit the Friends’ website at www.facebook.com/friendsofgblibrary for more information.

FAMILY MOVIE MONDAYS: At 3 p.m. Feb. 18, family movies will be shown. A break will be taken in June. This month join us as we watch Anna and Elsa learn to overcome obstacles and discover the power of true love (rated PG). Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Navarre Library.

GAME NIGHT: At 3 p.m. Feb. 19, bring games from home or play those provided by the Jay library. All ages and game groups are welcome.

ANIMANGA CLUB: At 4 p.m. Feb. 19, visit the Gulf Breeze Library on the third Tuesday of each month to learn and share graphic art skills in a fun environment. The AniManga Club is dedicated to the enjoyment and promotion of animation, cartooning, and related arts. The club is open to youth ages 11 – 17.

ROBOTICS AND TECH FOR TWEENS & TEENS: Tweens and teens ages 10-17 who are interested in robotics, coding, Arduino, virtual reality, and all things tech-related are invited to join us for a robotics and tech club. Meetings are held the last Tuesday of each month. Beginners through expert level are welcome.

4 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Navarre library 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Gulf Breeze library

NATIONAL FAIRY TALE DAY: At 11 a.m. Feb. 26, come dressed as your favorite fairy tale character and enjoy stories and a craft as we celebrate National Fairy Tale Day at the Pace library.

GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB: 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Milton library, join fellow graphic novel enthusiasts at the Milton Library on the fourth Tuesday each month to discuss the book of the month. Members can suggest reading ideas, interests, and discuss the world of the graphic novel. This month's selection is “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee. Registration is required.

READING FANATICS BOOK CLUB: 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Navarre library, join us for a new book club. Meetings are on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. Come tell us what you’d like to read. Fiction and nonfiction titles are welcome!

BIBLIOBABBLERS TEEN BOOK CLUB: 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Gulf Breeze library, ninth through 12th graders who are 14-18 years old can discuss the read-of-the-month with friends at the Gulf Breeze Library. Bibliobabblers meets at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of every month. This month’s book is “Tess of the Road” by Rachel Hartman.