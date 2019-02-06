MILTON — Santa Rosa County dedicates itself to giving its students the highest level of education possible through its science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) program. This year, Santa Rosa Adult Education introduced a new feature into its program with the Santa Rosa Adult High STEAM Career Day.

According to principal Larry Heringer, the purpose of the career day was to expand the students' understanding of the STEAM-related careers in the local area. Sixteen local groups including University of West Florida, Navy Federal, the United States Army, and other organizations in multimedia, engineering, banking and other fields were invited to attend the function. Adult High students had the opportunity to ask each presenter questions about their careers to get a better understanding of the field, Herringer said.

"This event was an excellent opportunity for our students to learn about careers while making connections between those careers and the content they are learning in the classroom," he said. "We want our students to not only graduate from our high school program, but ultimately to earn a living wage in a career that they will enjoy. To achieve this goal, students need the opportunity to explore their career options."