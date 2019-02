SANTA ROSA — Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office is actively looking for a missing person in Santa Rosa County.

in a press release from SRSO, Sgt. Rich Aloy said Carrie L. Brewer of Navarre was last seen st 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 in Navarre driving a 2012 white 4 door Nissan Sentra with the Florida tag L436RF.

Aloy said anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Brewer and/or her vehicle are encouraged to contact local law enforcement.