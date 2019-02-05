Members of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club were among a number of people — most from Volusia and Flagler counties including Daytona Beach and Palm Coast — who pleaded guilty to charges of distributing methamphetamine, according to a press release Monday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Orlando.

The defendants were accused of conspiring to distribute “large quantities” of methamphetamine to individuals and groups in Central Florida and include members of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, an outlaw motorcycle gang, according to the press release from the office of Maria Chapa Lopez, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

The indicted Pagan’s members were identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as Michael “Clutch” Andrews, 33, of Palm Coast and Brian “Sledge” Burt, 47, of Port Orange. Andrew “Yeti” Shettler, 33, of Palm Coast, was also indicted and was identified as a member of the Thunderguards Motorcycle Club, which is affiliated with the Pagan's, the report states.

Andrews was the sergeant-at-arms or enforcer for the Pagan's Daytona Beach chapter. Burt was a member of the Pagan's Mother Chapter, a group of 13 members that direct the Pagan's criminal activities throughout the country, the release said.

Those pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine are: Shettler and Andrews and Burt as well as Barbara “Barb” or “Barbie” Caylor-Hernandez, 47, of Ormond Beach; Michael Babin, 47, Melanie Kerr, 28, Daniel Barbarino, 54, Melissa Ford, 35, Theodore Bilski, 53, all of Daytona Beach; Keith Simmons, 41, and Car la Ray, 51, both of Oak Hill; and Spencer Burkard, 49, of New Smyrna Beach.

Lawrence Sann, 55, of Bunnell, and Jason Stringer, 38, of Daytona Beach, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

