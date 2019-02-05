MILTON — For those interested in applying for the 2019 Business Improvement Grants, Main Street Milton staff will be hosting four information sessions.

The first session will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Main Street Event Center, located at 5256 Alabama Street, Milton, FL. The second session will be held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in the Council Chamber at the Milton City Hall located at 6738 Dixon Street, Milton, FL. The third session will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Main Street Event Center, located at 5256 Alabama Street, Milton, FL. The fourth session will be held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2016 at the Main Street Event Center, located at 5256 Alabama Street, Milton, FL.

Attendance at an information session is NOT mandatory to apply for a grant or loan.

Anyone interested in the program is encouraged to attend one of the sessions.

The application is available on Main Street Milton’s website at: www.mainstreetmilton.org.

The deadline for applications is Friday, April 26, 2019 at 4 p.m. CST. For more information, or an application, please contact Main Street Milton at (850) 564-1647 or email Ed Spears, Executive Director, at espears@miltonfl.org.



