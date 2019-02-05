MILTON — Main Street Milton, Inc. has achieved full accreditation by Florida Main Street. Following the hiring of new executive director Edward E. Spears in May 2018, the Main Street Milton Board of Director’s set a goal of full accreditation from the state and national Main Street Programs within 1 year.

The State coordinating group conducts an annual performance evaluation of all Main Street programs and determines if the program meets the standards required for accreditation. Main Street Milton’s annual evaluation was conducted on Jan. 25.

Shortly thereafter, the state sent a notice and congratulations to the Board. The state accreditation will be forwarded to Main Street America and national level accreditation will follow.

“Milton has a very rich and proud history as a Main Street Community. With the recent revitalization of the program, strenghtened relationship with the City of Milton and support from the community, the Board hasworked diligently to return Main Street Milton to full accredidation,” said Cassandra Sharp, Board President.

Ed Spears, executive director of Main Street Milton, added, “the Board made it very clear, from day one, that this was one of the highest goals by which my performance would be evaluated”.

Florida Main Street is a Main Street America Coordinating Program. Florida Main Street is administered by the Division of Historical Resources of the Florida Department of State.

Since 1985, Florida Main Street has offered technical assistance to Main Street programs across the state. The program is a part of a network of over 40 nationally recognized programs and over 1,200 neighborhoods and communities across the country committed to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The program is affiliated with the National Main Street Center and utilizes the National Main Street Center’s Four-Point Approach® which offers a framework for community-based

revitalization initiatives.

For more information, contact Main Street Milton at (850) 564-1647 or email Ed Spears, executive director, at espears@miltonfl.org.