PENSACOLA — During the month of February in recognition of "American Heart Month," West Florida Healthcare and physicians of West Florida Cardiology and Nemours Children’s Specialty Care will offer the following free community seminars in several locations throughout Escambia and Santa Rosa County:

PACE

Cholesterol and Your Heart

Presented by: Tony Lee, M.D., Cardiologist, West Florida Cardiology

5:30 p.m. Feb. 19

West Florida Medical Group, 4252 Woodbine Rd, Pace

Light Supper Provided

PENSACOLA

Peripheral Vascular Disease: Seminar and Screening

Presented by David Anwar, D.O., Interventional Cardiologist, West Florida Cardiology

4 p.m. – ABI Screening, 5:30 p.m. – Seminar Feb. 7

West Florida Hospital 7th Floor Auditorium, 8383 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola

Light Supper Provided

Coffee with the Cardiologist - Women’s Health and Congenital Heart Defects

Presented by Micheleanne Celigoj, M.D., Interventional Cardiologist, West Florida Cardiology; Mary Mehta, Pediatric Cardiologist, Nemours Children’s Specialty Care and Monica Sanford, NP, West Florida Cardiology

8:30 a.m. Feb. 13

West Florida Hospital Cafeteria, 8383 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola

Light Breakfast and Coffee Provided

Youth Sports and Exercise Cardiology

Presented by Alex Arevelo, M.D. Pediatric Cardiologist, Nemours Children’s Specialty Care

5:30 p.m. Feb. 21

West Florida Hospital 7th Floor Auditorium, 8383 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola

Light Supper Provided

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

Presented by Andrew Moses, M.D., Cardiologist, West Florida Cardiology

5:30 p.m. Feb. 26

West Florida Medical Group, 321 S. Fairfield Dr., Pensacola

Light Supper Provided

All of the seminars are free and open to the public however, registration is required for each seminar. For more information or to register, please call 850-494-3212