PENSACOLA — During the month of February in recognition of "American Heart Month," West Florida Healthcare and physicians of West Florida Cardiology and Nemours Children’s Specialty Care will offer the following free community seminars in several locations throughout Escambia and Santa Rosa County:
PACE
Cholesterol and Your Heart
Presented by: Tony Lee, M.D., Cardiologist, West Florida Cardiology
5:30 p.m. Feb. 19
West Florida Medical Group, 4252 Woodbine Rd, Pace
Light Supper Provided
PENSACOLA
Peripheral Vascular Disease: Seminar and Screening
Presented by David Anwar, D.O., Interventional Cardiologist, West Florida Cardiology
4 p.m. – ABI Screening, 5:30 p.m. – Seminar Feb. 7
West Florida Hospital 7th Floor Auditorium, 8383 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola
Light Supper Provided
Coffee with the Cardiologist - Women’s Health and Congenital Heart Defects
Presented by Micheleanne Celigoj, M.D., Interventional Cardiologist, West Florida Cardiology; Mary Mehta, Pediatric Cardiologist, Nemours Children’s Specialty Care and Monica Sanford, NP, West Florida Cardiology
8:30 a.m. Feb. 13
West Florida Hospital Cafeteria, 8383 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola
Light Breakfast and Coffee Provided
Youth Sports and Exercise Cardiology
Presented by Alex Arevelo, M.D. Pediatric Cardiologist, Nemours Children’s Specialty Care
5:30 p.m. Feb. 21
West Florida Hospital 7th Floor Auditorium, 8383 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola
Light Supper Provided
Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)
Presented by Andrew Moses, M.D., Cardiologist, West Florida Cardiology
5:30 p.m. Feb. 26
West Florida Medical Group, 321 S. Fairfield Dr., Pensacola
Light Supper Provided
All of the seminars are free and open to the public however, registration is required for each seminar. For more information or to register, please call 850-494-3212