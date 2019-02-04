MILTON – The Main Street Milton Board of Directors — which plays a primary role in the city's economic development, historic preservation, downtown special events and the Main Street Events Center — has unanimously voted to operate in accordance with the Florida Sunshine Law.

The board of directors began by discussing the idea with City Manager Randy Jorgenson. At the direction of the Main Street Milton board, staff met with officials from the state's Florida Main Street Program in Tallahassee to discuss the growing scope of the program and the implications of subjecting the organization to the Sunshine Law. State staff agreed to review the request in regards to state and national level Main Street accreditation.

Beginning with the next board meeting, official advance notice of the meeting will be publicized. The public will also be allowed to attend and observe the proceedings and MSM will continue to keep minutes of the meeting, as has always been done.

For more information on Main Street Milton, visit its webpage at miltonfl.org/384/Main-Street.