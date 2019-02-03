MILTON — The Board of County Commissioners Jan. 31 authorized the Santa Rosa Improvement Vitalization Enterprise (StRIVE) Grant. The grant is intended to provide commercial property owners and business owners grants for façade and signage improvements to upgrade the appearance of property, increase property value and stimulate economic activity within the county.

The program, which will open later this spring, requires a one-to-one match from the applicant, with a maximum $1,000 award for sign improvements and $5,000 maximum for façade improvements. Grant funding of $50,000 will be provided from economic development funds. Funds will be distributed on a reimbursement basis after submittal of proof of expenditures. If funds are remaining after the initial application cycle, a second cycle may occur later in the year.

"I am very excited to see this opportunity for our county’s business owners finally come to fruition. This will provide funding for business owners to help make their property more appealing to customers, which will hopefully generate increases in revenue," said Commission Chairman Sam Parker, District 1. "I appreciate the help from several of our chambers of commerce that provided assistance with creating this grant. Santa Rosa County is committed to generating ways to improve the business environment for our locally owned businesses."

Visit www.SantaRosaEDO.com/strive or contact Erica Grancagnolo, special programs manager, 850-981-2069 or ericag@santarosa.fl.gov for more information.