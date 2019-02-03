MILTON — Here are highlights involving area students:
Greensboro College
Yuki Ramona Smiley of Milton graduated from Greensboro College in December.
Smiley received a M.A. in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.
University of Arkansas
Jason Privitera of Navarre has been named to the fall 2018 Chancellor's List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester in which certain qualifications have been met. More than 700 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor's List for the fall 2018 semester.
To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor's List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a grade of A, B, C or "credit", and maintained at least a 3.9 grade point average. In addition, the student must not have received a grade of D, F, I or "no credit."
University of Alabama
A total of 12,332 students enrolled during the 2018 fall term at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. Students on the list include:
President's List
Hannah Hubbard of Baker
Kaytlyn Carlson of Gulf Breeze
Matthew Cutler of Gulf Breeze
Ekaterina Khvatkova of Gulf Breeze
Allison Neyman of Gulf Breeze
Grace Overholtz of Gulf Breeze
Megan Pewitt of Gulf Breeze
Samuel Faulkner of Pace
Anya Rieck of Pace
Peter Russo of Pace
Dean's List
Benjamin Barrow of Gulf Breeze
Lucy Barrow of Gulf Breeze
Erin Copeland of Gulf Breeze
Benjamin Dobry of Gulf Breeze
Adeleine Frierdich of Gulf Breeze
Joshua Gordon of Gulf Breeze
Madeline Holifield of Gulf Breeze
Joseph Hudson of Gulf Breeze
Madison McManus of Gulf Breeze
Anne Ostrander of Gulf Breeze
Ansley Segal of Gulf Breeze
Kristen Spencer of Gulf Breeze
Ethan Miller of Navarre
Troy Henson of Navarre
Mary Ashford of Pace
Abigail DeKraai of Pace