MILTON — Here are highlights involving area students:

Greensboro College

Yuki Ramona Smiley of Milton graduated from Greensboro College in December.

Smiley received a M.A. in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.

University of Arkansas

Jason Privitera of Navarre has been named to the fall 2018 Chancellor's List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester in which certain qualifications have been met. More than 700 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor's List for the fall 2018 semester.

To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor's List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a grade of A, B, C or "credit", and maintained at least a 3.9 grade point average. In addition, the student must not have received a grade of D, F, I or "no credit."

University of Alabama

A total of 12,332 students enrolled during the 2018 fall term at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. Students on the list include:

President's List

Hannah Hubbard of BakerKaytlyn Carlson of Gulf BreezeMatthew Cutler of Gulf BreezeEkaterina Khvatkova of Gulf BreezeAllison Neyman of Gulf BreezeGrace Overholtz of Gulf BreezeMegan Pewitt of Gulf BreezeSamuel Faulkner of PaceAnya Rieck of PacePeter Russo of Pace

Dean's List

Benjamin Barrow of Gulf BreezeLucy Barrow of Gulf BreezeErin Copeland of Gulf BreezeBenjamin Dobry of Gulf BreezeAdeleine Frierdich of Gulf BreezeJoshua Gordon of Gulf BreezeMadeline Holifield of Gulf BreezeJoseph Hudson of Gulf BreezeMadison McManus of Gulf BreezeAnne Ostrander of Gulf BreezeAnsley Segal of Gulf BreezeKristen Spencer of Gulf BreezeEthan Miller of NavarreTroy Henson of NavarreMary Ashford of PaceAbigail DeKraai of Pace