JAY — Jay is aspiring to grow economically while maintaining that small town feeling. As part of this commitment to grow, town leadership held an economic development open house on Jan. 28.

The event allowed community leaders, businesses and residents to sit with Jay operations manager Eric Seib to share their ideas on how to grow the small town.

Seib said the all-day event was the first step in trying to help the town move forward. He hoped businesses would come so they could learn more about what the town could offer them as well as share their own ideas about what the town could do to attract their business.

“It’s hard to get businesses to give money when they don’t know what is going on,” Seib said.

Some of the ideas Seib received include removing the burned-out buildings in the town, building a wheelchair accessible ramp on Commerce Street, and creating packets and orientations for new residents and businesses.

Seib said the economic development strategy consisted of a whole-community approach to planning and implementation. Part of the plan was to ensure current businesses retention and support expansion while attracting new industries.

A project Seib said is in process is the upgrading of the drinking water distribution system in Jay, which will take five phases to complete. The town was already awarded a grant in December to complete phase one. Phase two will happen in June with construction bids for the resurfacing of Highway 4.

“The entire project will take about two years to complete,” he said.

Future projects Seib said the town has planned include an industrial building for fabrication labs and improvements to the town’s park, which the community was using less due to needed repairs and improvements. Seib said the county has partnered with Jay High School’s construction program for new student-made picnic tables.

“We will provide supplies and they will make them at cost,” he said. “It is a great way to get our students involved.”

The next economic development meeting will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Linda Carter Center, 5259 Booker Lane, Jay.