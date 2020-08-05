DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Stephanie Brannon recently became the newest Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) board member.

Originally from Ft. Lauderdale, Brannon moved to Northwest Florida in 2005. She has since married and has two daughters, aged 9 and 5. Owning Setco Services LLC, a title company, she and her husband, George Brannon, Jr., CEO, work together with their staff to offer title insurance, escrow, legal services and real estate closing assistance to buyers, sellers, realtors and lenders in nine locations from Panama City to Pensacola, including DeFuniak Springs.

Brannon has been involved in the community in numerous capacities with an emphasis on helping children. Her experience with Walton County’s Children’s Volunteer Health Network spanned serving as their events committee chairman and being on their board serving as secretary, on the executive committee and as president in 2015-2016. She and her husband have also been very involved with the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF). George serves on DCWAF’s board, and as a couple, they have hosted annual patron dinners. As well, Brannon has volunteered with ECCAC since 2014.

"Helping and loving on those less fortunate, especially children, is my passion. I particularly want to assist ECCAC and fellow board members with donor connections, auction procurement and assisting with fundraising events," Brannon said.

Julie Porterfield, ECCAC CEO, commented, "On behalf of ECCAC, we are pleased to have Stephanie on our board, especially with her connection to various children-related non-profits in our area. She will certainly be an asset to our efforts of helping children."

ECCAC provides services in a child-friendly environment to help identify, treat and support children in abusive situations. The non-profit organization helps prevent child abuse through education, protects child victims from future abuse, and provides resources to restore the lives of the impacted child and the child’s family.

ECCAC serves Okaloosa and Walton counties and houses representatives from the Florida Department of Children and Families, Child Protection Team, State Attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, licensed mental health counselors, and ECCAC’s staff and volunteers. In ECCAC’s 20-year history, over 15,000 children have received more than 170,000 services at no cost.

For further information about the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, visit www.eccac.org or call 850-833-9237. If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.