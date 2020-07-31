Heading up the Prevention Department as their outreach program manager, Jasie Landeros has joined the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC).

Every county in Florida has the impressive Child and Teen Safety Matters prevention programs in place for child protection and advocacy via the Monique Burr Foundation for Children. Since 2018, thanks to a grant from the Impact 100 ladies, ECCAC was able to actively implement Child and Teen Safety Matters prevention programs in Okaloosa and Walton counties. They have since added After School Safety Matters and Athlete Safety Matters programs. Research shows that 95% of abuse of children is preventable through education.

As the outreach program manager, Landeros and her team are actively involved in area schools teaching programs to help educate children with information and strategies to prevent, recognize, and respond appropriately to bullying, cyberbullying, digital dangers, and all types of abuse. In addition to providing children and teenagers with these resources, ECCAC also works with adults to provide mandated reporter training, smart device training, Drug Endangered Children training, and Darkness to Light training. Each month, Landeros’ prevention team will focus on a topic through social media in order to promote safety awareness to parents and community members.

The pandemic has impacted the ability for Landeros to go into the schools. It is uncertain at this time what ECCAC will do: they may get into virtual prevention programs. The non-profit’s slogan is now "COVID-19 will not last forever, but child abuse will."

A North Carolina native, Landeros was born and raised in Fayetteville. She graduated with a bachelor of arts as a member of the North Carolina Teaching Fellows program from the University of North Carolina.

Venturing from teaching first grade to fifth grade, then for a year she taught academically gifted students who were high achieving and needed a curriculum that enhanced their learning and challenged them academically.

"With my background in teaching and education, I found I was missing something and could not quite figure out what it was until I moved to Florida and accepted the job at ECCAC helping to empower and educate abused and neglected children," Landeros said. "This position has been so rewarding. Now I am currently enrolled in graduate school at Florida State University in the public administration program with high hopes to continue to build our ECCAC program through outreach and prevention."

If a business or company would like to reach out for mandated reporter training, contact Jasie Landeros at 850-833-9237, ext. 267, or email jasie@eccac.org.