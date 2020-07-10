In the early 2000’s, Jan Hinch, a beloved member of Destin United Methodist Women, now deceased, presented an idea to the membership that was the preparation and distribution of chemo kits to be presented to patients undergoing chemotherapy. This would be a gift of care and comfort to be used as they spend time receiving their injections.

Members gather twice each year to assemble the kits. Each kit contains comfort items such as Chapstick, hand cream, hand sanitizer, water and mints, along with a pillow, books, notebooks, pens and tissues.

Included for encouragement are Bibles (white for women and black for men), various poems and blessing prayers. As a special gift an angel pin is tucked inside for women and a bookmark/tie tack for men, all created in the DUMW jewelry workshops.

Upon assembly and blessings from the minister, the chemo kits are then distributed to Emerald Coast Cancer Center and Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Center.