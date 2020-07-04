Nothing Bundt Cakes in Destin, led by owner Kevin Arnold and his team, Keith Crenshaw, Veronika Kuster, LaTiffany Redding and Alysia McLeod, graciously agreed to help the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) by showing ECCAC some appreciation.

Nothing Bundt Cakes deeply discounted 96 "bundtlets" in individual packaging with personalized tags for ECCAC staff and some of their agency partners consisting of Department of Children & Families, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Child Protection Unit, the Assistant State’s Attorney’s Okaloosa and Walton County offices, and others.

If there are any other businesses or individuals who would like to sponsor or partner with ECCAC to give their team and agency partners appreciation, contact Angie Harder, client care manager, at 850-833-9237, ext. 253, or email her at angie@eccac.org.

ECCAC provides services to children under abuse, abandonment or neglect at no cost. If abuse is suspected, report it by calling the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE. For more information about ECCAC, visit www.eccac.org.