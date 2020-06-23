We have two lovely clematis vines that grow on an arbor that forms the lower entrance to our slope garden. I planted the two clematises about 16 years ago; one on each side of the small arbor.

A couple of years ago, both vines came loose from the support and became entangled, and in trying to untangle them, I broke the woody vines. To straighten up the tangles, and to reattach them to the support, I had to prune them back severely. Since then, they have had a growth spurt and are now climbing the arbor at a steady pace. They bloomed profusely this spring.

A clematis vine is tough and woody and may need help to climb and twist around a fence, arbor or any support as it climbs. I check the plants often and give them help in attaching and winding around the trellis. In past years, these two clematises grew to about 20 feet in length and intertwined across the top of the arbor. Other types of clematis are smaller at maturity and do well in a container with a small trellis for climbing.

One of our clematis vines present large light purple flowers with six or seven petals. The second one has a darker purple flower with fewer petals. Other cultivars may have smaller flowers, or double blossoms. One type presents tiny flowers. I have seen clematis blossoms that are white, red, lavender or deep purple.

Sometimes several years of growth are required for a clematis vine to mature and flower. When purchasing a vine, select one that has several years of growth. A clematis growing in a gallon-sized pot, or larger, should give you flowers the first year.

Select a planting site that receives plenty of sun. Clematis grows best in moist, well-drained, slightly alkaline soil. When planting, place the root ball deep in the planting hole, and once they are planted, top the soil with a layer of mulch to help hold moisture, to protect the plants from weather extremes, and to prevent weeds from overtaking the plant.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.