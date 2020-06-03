ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's not whether you win or lose but how you play the game. Be a good sport even if you suspect that someone has not been completely transparent about their agenda. It is possible it's just a simple misunderstanding.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Showing your affection or devotion to someone may mean performing a service or spending money. When it's nickels and dimes it doesn't matter, but for major purchases, ask for input from a partner or friend.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get a clue by thinking it through. Any impetuous inclinations can be tamed by thinking strategically. Although you may be ready to party at the drop of a hat, you're also aware of sound business practices.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be prepared to spend some virtual time with someone unexpected. You could attract like-minded people who possess the experience to help you move further ahead on the road to financial success.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Rise above any petty squabbles and show you can be a true friend. You might be able to demonstrate that you are never a sore loser, are big-hearted enough to be magnanimous when you win, and are respectful to everyone you meet.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be practical even if you're tempted to escape into daydreams. It may be difficult to remain realistic when your head is filled with a plethora of creative ideas. Share your thoughts with loved ones or a partner.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You have high standards, so try to live up to them. You may have a better grasp of what it will take to make a dream come true, a business blossom or a financial scheme earn profits. Past issues and promises should not hold you back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Something or someone may persuade you to break away from routines, or entice you with exciting ideas. Your sometimes-quiet life may become filled with creative notions or entertainment options you've never considered.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't take criticism to heart, but let it inspire you to work harder to make things perfect. Edit a paragraph, move pillows around or weed the garden bed to create a more pleasing and orderly appearance

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may be able to put important financial matters into sharp focus. This might be a good time to discuss your goals with a loved one or partner and think of things that will make your future brighter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow and methodical methods might not impress friends or co-workers but should ensure that tasks are completed correctly. You might be tempted to whip out your wallet to impress companions or loved ones.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You might not realize just how strong you are until tested. In every game of tug of war someone wins and someone loses. You might pull harder than your opponent, but you won't drag them in the dirt.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be driven to succeed or obsessed by an ambition during the next 8-10 weeks. Since you might be putting in extra hours and effort, you may enjoy a relaxing vacation or staycation in late July, or be blessed by a chance to share an inspiring experience with loved ones. Your diligence could pay off with an opportunity for advancement in early August that will lead to an easier life on some level. Since your wisdom may be at a peak, this could be a great time to make crucial decisions, too. October can bring some helpful new contacts or a chance to join a group that shares your worldview. A new position or a creative idea might lighten your load. Use any wise advice from your supporters to make viable plans or launch your latest enterprise.