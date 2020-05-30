ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Count your blessings. Before you worry over what you don't have, take a moment to appreciate the many things you currently enjoy. Treat a friend or loved one to an indulgence or a small token of your esteem.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Working in a group isn't always best. A project may go more smoothly if you do it on your own, without the input of others who may interrupt your thoughts. Get the most out of your money by finding the best deal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Build a coalition. You may find like-minded individuals when you put your innermost ideas and interests on display. You might be close to starting a new endeavor but may need to slow down a bit.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be careful about what you take for granted. You may be in for a surprise if you suppose you know how your inner circle will react to your latest plans. Think things over before acting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't think about giving up just yet. Have faith that someone who has earned your trust will come through for you even if you must be patient. Dress appropriately, as you never know who's watching you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tell them the truth or tell them nothing. You are under no obligation to explain yourself to anyone, but if you do, be honest about it. Those who try to pry into your affairs may have their own agenda.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): All systems are go. If someone seems like your perfect match, you might rush into it, but romances that build slowly have the most staying power. Pamper yourself with better-quality goodies and luxuries.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A good thing may not last. A romantic encounter may only be a brief fling, but depending on your attitude, that may not be bad at all. Try not to invest too much time or money if the results will be uncertain.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's no dishonor in following along. Allowing someone else to assume leadership in a social situation could make for better relationships. Only offer help to those who ask for it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Give thanks to those who deserve it. Show someone how much you appreciate what they have done for you with a thoughtful gift, word or gesture. Today, you'll thrive when in a social situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take an informal tack. The best way to connect with a business contact may be to employ a casual, friendly approach. Go out of your way to accommodate others, but know when and where to draw the line.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): If at first you don't succeed, try again. Don't take it personally if a potential romance fizzles out, as you'll have ample opportunity to try again. Getting ahead of your workload could be helpful.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Money matters, but not to the exclusion of everything else, as you will probably learn during the next three to four weeks. Focusing on friendships and fantasies will pay better dividends as June stretches into July. Perhaps you'll have a chance to take a happy journey or enjoy a staycation with a loved one. Remain alert for opportunities to improve your circumstances. Your ambitions may have no place to assert themselves in August, when the hunt for money could diminish your joy. Wait until November to make major changes or irrevocable decisions since you will be better equipped to take giant steps forward. January may be an even better time to put your most precious plans in motion since they will have their best chance at success.