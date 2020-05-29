ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Look the part. You may be able to unlock new opportunities for yourself if you use your sense of fashion and style to dress for success. Be honest with yourself about what you can do in a specific time frame.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Share the wealth, as you may find yourself in a position where things are going your way. Use good sense to when planning how to use it. Stay focused on business and productivity until the end of the day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don't tip your hand. You may gain a leg up in negotiations if the other side isn't quite sure what you want. Put on your thinking cap and delegate some of the work to someone who'll easily get it done.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Now could be a good time to take charge. You may suddenly find that your skills are in high demand. Take your time when fielding offers so you can zero in on the best one. Be immune to peer pressure.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Things usually fall right into place. If you've been diligent and hard-working up to now, there will be little left to do other than reap what you have sown. Avoid making drastic changes to your love life. Be patient for now.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take off the rose-colored glasses. The financial outlook may be clear to you when you stand grounded in reality. Optimism is fine, but you shouldn't use it as a way to avoid any negative possibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): You can write your own ticket. With your star power on the rise, you should be able to dictate your terms and ask for concessions without fear of repercussions. Just go with the flow in romantic encounters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Find the right audience. Pitching your ideas to an unreceptive crowd could waste time, so gauge the mood of the room before making presentations. Hold off on making major expenditures for the time being.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Being financially responsible is a good idea now. Make the most of your current situation instead of lamenting over what could have been or what should be. Stand tall in the face of adversity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Seek a consensus. You may get a better handle on how to proceed when you ask trusted friends and colleagues for advice. It may require some painstaking research to find the truth that you seek.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't fall for passing fads. What's in today may be out tomorrow, so don't waste time trying to keep up. A chance encounter with an attractive face may be more significant than you think.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Little things can mean a lot. A small detail could make the difference between an informed decision and a serious mistake, so weigh your options carefully. Ignore those who try to make you hurry things along too quickly.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Remember that you can only out-think some of the people some of the time. Focus on developing creative ideas as the upcoming four to five weeks pass by. By early July, your optimism could pay off with an opportunity to put your fantasies to work in an improved environment. Avoid business decisions or financial risks in August and September, when you might be too distracted to make a profit. October can bring a whirlwind of activities or a change in perspective that is both exciting and necessary. Your decision-making abilities are at their best in January, making it an excellent time to develop long-range plans and put your ideas into motion. Look for a new job or relationship when your charisma is at a peak during the first half of February, since you can impress people with your sincerity and trustworthiness.