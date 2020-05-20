ARIES (March 21-April 19): A no-nonsense approach may work well when dealing with practical matters. However, one of your loved ones may need tender loving care. Someone close can become upset by any indication that you aren't totally attentive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't drop out of the race just because you think you have no hope of winning. See a job through to the end even if you feel pressured to quit. Follow the budget and don't give in to any doubts and fears.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Slow and steady wins the race. Keep your nose to the grindstone and don't waste time, because you could easily fall behind. If you decide to try something different, there might be some fallout you hadn't anticipated.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): There could be a problem if you are misled by an adviser. Employ clear thinking and smart tactics when your money is at risk. Consult a partner who may be more aware of the pitfalls and better equipped to test out theories.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Honor your responsibilities first. Don't neglect obligations for a few hours of pleasure. Your loved ones may offer the structure you depend on to feel needed, but that may in turn require you to demonstrate reliability and consistency.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Restrain your impulses. Don't be careless or take a cavalier approach to financial agreements since the minor details you may casually overlook could come back to haunt you. Talk things over to dispel a misunderstanding.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): There is no substitute for practice. A few training classes and some coaching may not be enough when you are up against someone who has a lot of hands-on experience. Ignore the urge to compete above your comfort level.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): There might be a profusion of mix-ups and confusion. Don't overreact or make any crucial decisions. Promote an agreeable atmosphere by accepting other people's opinions rather than challenging them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A spur-of-the moment decision could cause unnecessary setbacks. Remain firm and stand your ground. All the good intentions in the world will mean nothing if you don't follow through on a promise you made.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): First things first. Take care of current obligations and responsibilities before moving forward with other projects. Enjoy a sense of satisfaction by setting aside some money for the next rainy day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A regular routine and reliable schedule make a person healthy, wealthy and wise. If you remain busy with your allotted tasks, you'll feel a sense of pride and accomplishment. Rather than envy others, work toward creating for yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Some of your romantic longings could be misleading. It might be that you're in love with the idea of love and aren't actually engaged in a genuine attraction. Hold off on making crucial changes and major decisions.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be more aware of the things and expertise that you lack as the next four to five weeks unfold. This awareness can spur your ambitions, so you might settle down to a strict routine and exert self-discipline in late June and July in an effort to attain your dreams. You might be too wise and calculating for your own good in late July, when your money-making ideas can fail to blossom. Take a break from any unflagging ambitions and enjoy your friends, your loved ones and some fun in August and September. Adhering to a rigid schedule and maintaining high standards in November could bring recognition. Put key plans and ideas into motion during mid to late December, when your judgment is sound and you'll find that anything that doesn't go according to plan is probably for the best.