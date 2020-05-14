Some FEMA money refilling coffers for rebuilding

As many of us know only too well, the process of securing insurance settlements for damage resulting from Hurricane Michael can be quite cumbersome. For Bay District Schools, that frustration is exacerbated because we are dealing with not only insurance but FEMA as well.

So, while things are certainly taking MUCH longer than we anticipated or prefer, I am happy to report that we’re seeing progress, and that some money has actually already come back into our coffers to fund rebuilding and reconstruction.

Here’s a summary of where we are right now:

FEMA has approved $43 million in reimbursement dollars for six of the approximately 217 projects BDS will have. Of that amount, BDS has received $28 million. Requests for drawdowns of the remaining funds are being processed.

Another $15.6 million to fund an additional 20 projects is pending obligation, which means the projects have cleared all FEMA’s review queue and are in the process of having funds finalized and made available to the State of Florida for drawdown.

Of this amount, $5.2 million is allocated to reimburse costs incurred for construction of the new Jinks Middle School gym, which, if you’ll remember, was completely destroyed by the hurricane. A sum of $2.8 million will be contributed to the reconstruction/renovation of Building Eight at Tyndall Elementary School. Also included in this, is $2.7 million for contents, equipment and supplies lost throughout the district.

So, we’ve received $28 million, have access to drawdown another $15 million in already-approved funds and there’s another $15 million moving quickly toward final approval … that’s something to celebrate!

Except, in the pipeline, we also have paperwork and requests for at least another $400 million, so what we have received thus far is really just a small percentage … an appreciated beginning no doubt, but it’s only the beginning.

I say all of that to say that our rebuilding is not going as quickly as we would like, but we’ve leveraged everything we can think of and have taken every action that has been suggested thus far, and still the wheels of reimbursement are turning just as slowly for us as they have for some of you.

Recently, the School Board approved my recommendation to take out a $30 million loan so that we could move on with our construction and reconstruction without waiting for FEMA, half-cent or insurance money first. That will help move things along — but still, in light of a total final damage bill that may be somewhere from $500-$700 million, these are baby steps.

I have talked to countless other superintendents who have been in my position, have made more calls to Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., than I could ever count, and have discovered that our experience is nothing new. Essentially, “trust the process” is the best advice we’ve been given.

The FEMA process, like the one from your insurance company, involves many layers of review and approval and meticulous paperwork. One day, when I have long since retired, I don’t want my successor to have to deal with an unsuccessful FEMA review (they are legendary and can result in millions having to be paid back), and so we must painstakingly and carefully go through this process.

I do have complete confidence that we will get finished, that we will rebuild our district better than it was before, and that our students will benefit from the state-of-the-art reconstruction that is currently under way. I have the same confidence that, eventually, I will finish the process with my own personal insurance company to my satisfaction, and that I can close the door on that situation.

I hope that those of you who are still struggling also have that same sense of hope that, eventually, we will be able to move past this collectively as a community.

It’s taken us 19 months of diligent, persistent hard work to secure about 10 percent of what our final bill will be, but we’re determined to keep going. We’re developing new relationships with FEMA every day, determining new ways to streamline the process on our end, and new avenues of communication with those who can make decisions quickly.

Until we’re finished, we will celebrate the milestones and small steps and the buildings that have reopened, the supplies that have been replaced and the progress that’s happening in pockets throughout our district. It’s exciting to see projects that were put on hold because of the storm move ahead (like the new STEM building at Bay High School and the new school at the beach) and even more exciting to have an opportunity to envision where we will be a few years from now.

In the meantime, we will stay focused, determined and committed to our goal of rebuilding our community one school at a time. We know that resilience is a skill we want all of our students to learn, and we can model that for them throughout this process.

Please continue to stay safe and well.

