ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take the time to talk it through. Discuss your ideals and dreams. You could be so busy doing your own thing and exploring your options in a happy-go-lucky way that you might overlook a great idea that could help you fulfill your dreams.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone may be playing for keeps. Remain alert for news that can impact your financial stability and long-term security. Steer clear of misunderstandings that could undermine your deep-seated determination to achieve goals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your mind focused on nothing but the best. You might suspect you are a victim of gaslighting, but avoid voicing your doubts. Negative feedback could reinforce your own misgivings and foster misunderstandings.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): To win you must magnify your strengths. A craving for something that could drain your savings might be set in motion by unfulfilled desires. Work closely with a partner to reach an ambitious joint goal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Someone might not accomplish their tasks or may cause some other letdown that puts your plans on hold. A few more days won't make a great deal of difference to your long-range results but could give you a chance to fix any minor mistakes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you think you have hit the wall, think again. You'll be able to find a way around, over or past an obstacle with some research and by applying intelligent solutions. Encourage loved ones to share true feelings, then listen carefully.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make your dreams come true by using your business sense rather than relying on your intuitions. Long-range planning might be a good way to get ahead financially so that your nest egg can accumulate gradually.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): People under pressure could become finicky. Someone who oversees your performance could seem more demanding and fussy. Don't let a minor detail that you have overlooked become a bone of contention with a partner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick like glue to your basic game plan, even if someone suggests using other tactics. The strategies being offered might be worth pursuing if they don't interfere with your usual job description.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It can take years of work to become an overnight success. Don't be worried if the cash flow seems to be at a temporary standstill. Keep your chin up and be grateful for friends and loved ones who encourage your efforts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Self-discipline and self-control could offset the feeling that you are making too many sacrifices. If you have an idealistic reason to give something up, you may be less likely to feel the burden of loss or added expenses.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Try to get the info you seek and be responsive to others, too. It's frustrating to speak to someone who evades a question or to send a message that isn't acknowledged. If you call someone but just get voicemail, leave a message.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the next four to five weeks, career or financial concerns can occupy your mind. A quick fix won't solve your problems so wait until late June or early July, when benevolent Jupiter impacts your spot in the zodiac, to make crucial decisions and changes. People who are good for you draw closer and may even bring an opportunity to your attention that answers your prayers. Once you have found your stride, you may grow more ambitious and work like a dog in July and August to see a project through to completion. Make crucial decisions and initiate important projects in the first half of November, when lucky breaks may occur. Your smart negotiations and astute observations can make your financial situation more secure in late November, too.