NTHS inducts GSCC students
The National Technical Honor Society at Gadsden State Community College has added 40 new members. The organization is a leader in providing recognition for excellence in career and technical education, creating significant occupational opportunities for America’s top workforce education students, access to an employment database maintained by the organization and letters of recommendation to gain employment, scholarships and college admission.
NTHS membership is open to students in all technical programs offered at Gadsden State. Students must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher for a technical program major, the recommendation of a faculty member and be active in their community to qualify for membership.
Students inducted for 2019-2020 are:
Albertville: Antonio Lara
Alexandria: Ronald Butterworth, Dylan McCartney
Altoona: Brady Simmons
Anniston: Cary Brand, Kiley Hodge, Erica Judkins, Jessica Rollins, Mikkalina Spann
Ashville: Douglas Layton,
Attalla: Erick Danini, Jacob Shull, Michael Sunday
Boaz: Charles Bozarth, Joseph McDaniel
Centre: Hannah Dale, Sarrah Hunter
Collinsville: Angel Reyes Leon
Gadsden: Dillon Boatwright, Meagan Gregory, Aaliyah Laster, Kimberly Taliaferro
Gallant: Lloyd Pratt
Geraldine: Jana Rowell
Glencoe: Amanda Connell, Cameron Nessler
Heflin: Margarita Meza-Duran
Hokes Bluff: Randal Boatwright, James Reid
Jacksonville: Melanie Harris, Dalton Payne
Oxford: Michael Boyd, Anna Smith
Piedmont: Quineisha Higgins
Rainsville: Paul Griffin
Roanoke: Adrian Wofford
Ranburne: Lincoln Forsyth
Southside: Christopher Bellamy
Talladega: Vikki Nobles
Wellington: Angel Lomax
Rome, Georgia: Cinthia Rodriguez
Guntersville’s Smale honored
Ariel Smale of Guntersville was honored as Student Teacher of the Year during a virtual Awards Day at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant Iowa.
Smale is an exercise science major.
Gadsden’s Gibbs receives scholarship
Cheyenne Gibbs of Gadsden has been offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.0 GPA and a 21 ACT or 1060 SAT qualify for a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship.
Gray selected for Phi Kappa Phi
Cody Gray of Southside recently initiated as into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at UAH.
Gray is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Adams receives honors at UA
Anna Clay Adams of Albertville was inducted into the Mortar Board and Blue Key honor societies during the University of Alabama’s virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 10.
Mortar Board is the premier national honor society recognizing college seniors for superior achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. The University of Alabama’s Hypatia Chapter is one of the oldest chapters in the nation.
Blue Key is a premier honor society that recognizes college students for balanced and all-around excellence in scholarship, leadership and service.