ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try to put a positive spin on your public persona. Make an effort to be polite and charming and don't insist that your way is the right way, even if it is. Sometimes saying nothing is a much better tactic than answering.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your need for autonomy could disrupt someone's amorous intentions. For example, you might go shopping after work without providing adequate notice, letting a loved one's homecooked meal get cold. Focus on being considerate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): With Venus in your sign, you are probably more interested in social interchanges than hard work. Be careful, since you could unintentionally operate at cross purposes with someone who's especially sensitive to slights.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The Moon is passing through your sign today, so you might receive a barrage of intuitions. Some of your instincts could be way off, however, so don't offer advice or sympathy unless someone asks for it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Compliments could go to your head and create temptations. It isn't that you are disloyal, but you may crave more attention and validation than you get. Don't take casual endearments too seriously.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Only a rookie plays hooky when there is a job to do. It may be difficult to escape on an amorous adventure and evade critical eyes. Keep extra spending money on hand for incidental expenses that may occur during the day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An attractive new acquaintance might flatter you. It's in your best interests, however, to steer clear of anyone who isn't completely legit. Allow yourself to be admired without being caught in a web.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Offer sympathy carefully. Your efforts to be generous and caring may backfire if someone takes offense. Consider keeping a low profile for now and staying out of other people's business.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): This may be the kind of day when the boss decides someone else needs a turn at leadership. You might be content to sit on the sidelines while others with greater needs have an opportunity to appear in the spotlight.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What looks good on paper might not turn out well in the real world. You may experience an urge to take calculated risks with your money. Don't gamble your heart out of a yearning for more validation and affection.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can't always live up to your own expectations. You may briefly become disheartened if you make a mistake, or if life doesn't live up to your dreams. Cheer up, because someone might soon show their high regard.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may be so intent on making a good impression or doing good deeds that you inadvertently hurt someone's feelings. For instance, a well-intentioned charitable gesture may seem like a personal insult to a proud individual.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your inner romantic yearnings might be a priority during the upcoming two to three weeks, so you may spend more time daydreaming. However, you may be inspired to try something new and may get up to speed throughout May so that you can make brilliant changes in June. You are more astute about financial matters in the first half of September, making that the ideal time to put business plans into motion or review investments. Throughout September, you may be filled with imaginative ideas that have you poised to alter your life in a significant way. It may be difficult to make practical decisions in the first half of October, when you might be a bit naive and easily misled. Wait until after the beginning of November, when conditions can change drastically, to set down permanent roots.