ARIES (March 21-April 19): This is be a good time to be prepared for anything. Concentrate on being your best whenever you appear in public. You never know who might be observing you for personal or professional reasons.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get inspired and consider pursuing a fresh set of objectives. The sky is the limit where your dreams are concerned. You are likely to have the necessary energy and drive to complete any plan or project you can imagine.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Wear your heart as well as your head on your sleeve. Consider politely letting everyone know what you think. If you're authentic and let sincerity and kindness shine through when dealing with others, success should follow.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A desire for delectable things and more romance in your life may prompt you to pull out the credit card. Your special someone might be caught up in crucial projects and have little time to indulge in tender intertwining.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your head is filled with fantasies and wishful thinking, but partners or companions are likely to have their feet planted firmly on the ground. Someone may remind you of reality and insist you complete your duties.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The more you use tough tactics to get an advantage, the more likely you will be frozen in place. If you want to make progress, you should go with your gut feelings and remember the wise adage to "do no harm."

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): This might be one of those days when you prefer being a leader instead of a follower. A partner or loved one may not be willing to give up their advantage, so you must consider compromising.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Appreciate someone's ability to inspire and set hearts on fire. Boost a loved one's confidence by being sensitive to their unique talents and make an extra effort to be considerate. Steer clear of misunderstandings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Excessive spending and extravagance may be the result if you move too fast. You might be tempted to spoil loved ones with an abundance of treats to keep the peace. If you feel you've committed a faux pas, don't hesitate to make amends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Making the wrong decision could cause you to go around in circles. You may try too hard to be strategic. Follow kindhearted impulses when dealing with co-workers or deciding on a course of action and you won't go wrong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You might not be willing to accept excuses or evasions. When you are straightforward and admit your mistakes, you expect the same from others. Try to understand that not everyone operates the way you do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may pick apart someone's financial plan or be too quick to put your money on the line. If you and a loved one get into a heated argument over finances, it's unlikely to be constructive.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: New discoveries and inspirational people may lead you to embrace alternative ways of thinking during the next six to eight weeks. Some changes you have always dreamed of making may now be possible. However, if you begin something new in July, you may find it undergoes constant revisions or changes, making it difficult to develop a steady routine. Wait until late August or early September, when your imagination and savvy may help you to put new financial strategies into action and make the best possible business decisions. In October, you may be challenged to deal with people who appear more talented or reliable than they really are. Your popularity may soar in October and November, a time when you can easily impress a new boss, relocate or form influential connections.