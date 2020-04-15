ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Don't sell yourself short. Try not to limit your prospects by setting goals that are too easily attainable. Think big. You and a partner may be in perfect sync and should work together to amplify your efforts.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Prepare to stroll on the red carpet. You might be made to feel welcome wherever you go today, as others could go out of their way to please you. Look to create cooperation and unity while the time is right.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spread the wealth. Pick up the check at lunch or give a special someone a treat, as you may be able to buy a little happiness today. You can probably glide through social circles and instinctively handle every situation with ease.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make a good first impression. The difference between success and failure may lie in how you are perceived at the start of things. Your attitude and appearance can help you get more attention.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set the record straight. Your past expectations may have been unrealistic, but you can turn things around by adopting a more practical approach. A little bit of luck can win the battle, but hard work may win the war.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get the job done. If you're waiting for someone to come along and do your work for you, you may be waiting a long time. It's probably time to roll up your sleeves, dig in and clear your to-do list on your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Speak your mind. Spending time in the social spotlight may give you a platform to share your valuable opinions and make a difference. Others may not agree with you, but they'll admire your passion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Set an example. It could be easier to influence others by showing them the right way rather than lecturing them about possible mistakes. Carefully weigh the pros and cons of an opportunity before you decide.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your momentum. Stick to the original plan, as you'll rarely get things done if you keep trying to make changes along the way. You probably won't flip anyone's opinion on an issue, so don't try.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be frugal with your time. Try to be productive with your schedule and avoid getting hung up with myriad distractions that keep you from your goal. Honor your responsibilities above all else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Manners count. You'll likely gain greater prestige if you put your knowledge of social etiquette on display. Formality doesn't resonate with everyone, but the right people will notice and be impressed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Let bygones be bygones. Put past animosities behind you and you'll find that everyone involved will probably be happy to do the same. A little optimism can bring some hope to a difficult situation.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Don't press your luck or make excuses while the next three to four weeks fly by. Remaining optimistic when there are almost insurmountable obstacles can be heartening, but ignoring a deadline or a duty completely can be costly. Keep your nose to the grindstone and you'll have more time to relax and pursue romance in June. That might be an excellent time to take a great vacation or have a getaway weekend with a loved one. Maintain a low profile and complete your duties faithfully in late August and early September, when anything you do may be scrutinized. Don't make new commitments or agreements since you might not have all the facts. Follow the rules and be discreet in October, when your work and behavior could once again be held to extremely high standards. You may be ambitious, but this is a time to gather experience rather than begin something new. By late November, everything should begin to fall into place.