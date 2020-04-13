ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): It may not be all fun and games. Enthusiasm for a necessary task may be hard to come by, but you've got to do what you've got to do. Stay focused and don't get distracted by more attractive pursuits.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Follow your nature to be honorable. It should be no great chore for you to come through on a promise to a friend or loved one. It could be to your advantage to learn a new skill or otherwise expand your knowledge base.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make good on your commitments. Maintain a deliberate pace in the face of adversity, as trying to rush through things could lead to mistakes. You're knowledgeable enough to offer sound advice.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't leave anything to chance. Nothing worth having is going to fall into your lap. You've got to work to make it happen. Trust that your intuitions will be on the mark and follow them to attain your goals

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be honest with yourself. Try not to rationalize or make excuses for doing something that you know wouldn't be a wise choice. Remember the rules of fair play and abide by them no matter the cost.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can usually spot a fast talker. Deductive logic often makes it easy for you to sort fact from fiction and difficult for others to pull the wool over your eyes. Consider taking a chance on romance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Change isn't a bad thing. You may be apprehensive when a new concept enters your world, but eventually you'll see it was for the best. Listen to your inner voice when it comes to your love life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be transparent. Steer clear of anything that would suffer from the scrutiny of the world, as hiding from the truth does little good. You know better than to blur the line between right and wrong.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's no mountain high enough. Good fortune smiles on you today so that you can easily overcome any obstacle if you set your mind to it. Trust is the key to a healthy relationship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pick a direction. Your energy and enthusiasm are running high, and all you need is something to channel it toward. It may be better to focus on short-term rewards than long-term objectives.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you see may not be what you get. You could be so awestruck by a physical attraction that you fail to notice that there's little else to get excited about. Take your time with new hookups.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): What goes up must come down. Be careful, as the high you may be riding with a new romance is likely to come back to Earth eventually. Avoid making drastic plans until your feet are back on the ground.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You can enjoy watching the emerging spring flowers and the buds on the trees over the next two to three weeks, but as May arrives, you might become more involved in activities leading to more specific outcomes. Physical exertion could be on your personal menu in May, when you are more competitive and may want to reach the next level. Remain conscious of your health, because with increased energy levels you may try to overdo in June. You're probably at the top of your game when it comes to handling money and business affairs in late June, but you might become obsessed with success to the exclusion of all else. Focus on being practical and sensible and avoid extreme measures to make a profit. In August, steer clear of anything that sounds too good to be true, because no matter how hard you try, you may not be able to make a success of it. November can be an excellent time to take a vacation, travel or to rest up with some "me" time.