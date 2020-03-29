ARIES (March 21-April 19): The best way to create a great outcome in whatever you do is to oversee the details yourself. As this week unfolds you may be adored, but there will be some additional perks and advantages to performing hard work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In the week ahead, your remarks may be memorable. Someone may appreciate your grasp of the intricacies of a plot or a strategy. Your loved ones or a partner may have a handle on how to make more money by planning ahead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A few words in the right ears can break an impasse Some people may not understand your natural social skills. You may not understand why they seem so resistant to relaxing and having a good time.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Act on your insights in the early part of the week, when a spur-of-the-moment decision can prove profitable. Think about long-term earnings so that you and a partner can have more security and a comfortable financial future.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Tackle all your tasks with confidence in the week to come. Your positive attitude will make people sit up and take notice. Because you are known to be reliable, someone might agree to trust you with a bigger job or more responsibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You might be focused on peace and harmony not only for yourself, but for your family and friends as well. As the week flies by, you might find time for some romantic moments with a special someone and enjoy exploring hobbies in depth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You could become fascinated by the latest fads and fashions. Spending your money on something that won't pay dividends, however, might feel wasteful. In the upcoming week, your focus may turn to getting the most bang for your buck.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You probably know that knowledge is powerful, so learn a great deal in the week ahead and share it with others. You can make a favorable impression on loved ones and business contacts with your foresight and charitable attitudes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Restrain your competitiveness. You might share the spotlight with others in group activities or when making public appearances. Be gracious towards those who share the stage this week and focus on making astute financial decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your tastes may be somewhat extravagant, but as the week unfolds, you might decide your interests are better served by waiting for a sale. To get the best that money can buy, you may need to save up your pennies over time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Determine the most acceptable work levels before you take on a new project in the week ahead. Wearing yourself out with an extra shift or additional duties might not be worth the bother unless it adds to your financial security.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There may be no such thing as a lifetime guarantee when it comes to relationships. However, some people you meet early this week can become long-term friends, and those you already know will treasure you as a congenial companion.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Don't be fooled by appearances during the upcoming three to four weeks. Anything that appears too good to be true probably needs careful examination and a businesslike appraisal. You are astute about dollars and cents but may be easily influenced by flattery and appeals to your good nature. Wait until the first half of June or the last half of July to go out on a first date or arrange a job interview, since those are times when you are more likely to meet people who are trustworthy and will follow through on their promises. Your talents and skills will be more obvious, making it more likely that a job offer or proposal will turn up. December is an excellent time to make a major change or transition, since you will welcome new people and things with open arms. Late January, when your judgment is at its best, is the best time to put major plans and projects into motion.