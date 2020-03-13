I have spent most of my life trying to figure out the key to success and contentment. The older I get, the more I’ve realized that these things are created by the choices we make during our lives.

I have watched people die unhappy and miserable. I wonder why God would let one of His children’s lives end so horribly. Then I understood that He was most likely sad about the path they had taken, but we all have decisions that must be made. Unrighteous choices take us to a place in life that He does not want for us.

Compare your life to a jigsaw puzzle. We have a pile of pieces in front of us hoping to complete a beautiful, unique puzzle. When we put the right piece in place, the next one fits perfectly, but when we try to force a piece that does not fit, it will not work. Knowing this, I sometimes continue to maneuver the piece despite the fact that I know that it will not fit.

I’ve done this so many times in my life puzzle. I know the piece I am trying to force in is not what God would want, but I keep trying over and over until I find the Godly piece that fits.

It’s simple. God wants our puzzle to be finished perfectly and He is willing to fill in those pieces that connect, but we must place the right ones for Him to help us with our work.

If we continue through life trying to force our pieces, with no regard for what we know is right, our life will end with an incomplete puzzle.

I’ve decided to connect my life puzzle with the pieces that God has placed in front of me.

If you are looking for an instruction manual, He’s provided one for all of us. It’s called the Bible.

Do all your pieces fit?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit www.rickstanfield.com.