Last week, I went a-wayfaring and a-wandering, both in the same day. I had to go down to Opelika for a meeting. The specific location in Opelika I knew very well, having lived in Auburn for a while a couple of decades ago. However, I’d never gone there from here; I’d only gone there from Auburn.

Enter “wayfaring.” In the past, the word meant simply (in the words of the Merriam-Webster Dictionary) “traveling from place to place.” That’s it. The word has, however, taken on a new meaning in the days of GPS. These days, there is a specific sense of wayfaring that means the skill set most people have for navigating by map or having a sense of direction or both. As GPS units have become inexpensive and popular, many younger people have lost an innate sense of direction.

On my trip, I used my GPS unit for two reasons: As stated above, I wasn’t quite sure how to get to that place in Opelika from here, and I was on a schedule.

First thing first — I looked up the route and memorized it. That’s the essence of the modern sense of wayfaring. I am still able to navigate by map. Not as well as my dad, a long-haul truck driver, could, but I can do it. However, one thing always separated my wayfaring skills from Dad’s — he knew all the places he needed to go by the name or number of the road and the exits. I navigate by landmarks.

The second thing — I needed to be in that place in Opelika by a certain time. One thing that GPS does is tell me exactly when I will arrive. That’s why I used it last week — there was no time to wander.

I left Attalla with plenty of time to spare; I got to Opelika with none left. I literally walked into the room as the first speaker stood up, which cuts it way too close for me. I prefer being early for a meeting. Why? I trusted that GPS just a little too much, and GPS doesn’t take certain things into consideration. Things like school zones. Things like that 18-wheeler in Sylacauga poking along a two-lane road with hazard lights on and a long string of cars behind him. Things like that last cup of coffee I had before heading out. Things that just devour one’s “time to spare.”

It was on the way home where I started wandering. Rather, wanted to start wandering. Now, I didn’t have any specific time I needed to be back home — no appointment or anything — but I did have things to do. So, I had time but not plenty of it. I hit the “home” button on the GPS and was surprised to see that it directed me home on a different route. That’s the first time it’s ever pulled that trick. Okay. Let’s go, GPS.

Like I said, my wayfaring skills are good, but my wandering skills are excellent. I travel solo so much because I really irritate people with wandering off the route to see things — I’m a real sucker for roadside signs. Like J.R.R. Tolkien wrote in “The Fellowship of the Ring” (a quote that has become far more famous since the movie version): “Not all those who wander are lost.” I’ve never been lost in my entire life; I’ve just wandered lots of ways I’ve never before been.

As if it knew there’s a love in my heart for leaving the route and wandering about, the GPS directed me home along a route I haven’t traveled in decades. Although I saw a few things along the way I remembered from the last time I’d gone that way, much of it was new to me. All those things had to have been there back in the day, but I guess I just didn’t pay attention.

LaFayette was a delight in particular, as was much of Chambers County. Such an odd experience! Somehow, I’d missed all those beautiful old homes that haunt its downtown and all the decades-old farmhouses that snuggle up to the highway. I remembered a particular crossroads outside of town, and I don’t know why that place stuck in my memory to the point that I thought “I’ve been here before” when I went through it.

All the way back, I had to fight the temptation to turn off the GPS-designated route and just go exploring. It wasn’t my grinding irritation of the GPS saying, “Recalculating ... recalculating” either. Like I said, I had things to do at home. Every time I was tempted to turn off and see where a road went, I consoled myself with the false promise that I would have to come back soon.

Deep in my heart, I know I won’t. There’s just not plenty of time anymore, at least plenty of time to wander. I checked off at least half-a-dozen restaurants where I’d like to eat, for example. There’s just not enough time to free myself from GPS and schedule and simply wander around a spell, blissfully unaware of “things to do.”

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.