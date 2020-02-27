ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be the grown-up in the room. Don't be bothered by things that family or friends may say but don't really mean, and keep your own teasing to a minimum since loved ones can be touchy now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Slow down when things appear uncertain. Some of your romantic illusions may shatter, but looking at things in a more mature manner can bring many benefits. A loved one may be secretly jealous of your friendships.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You bend over backward to be friendly and gracious to everyone, but you might think it's getting you nowhere. Your partner or closest companion can put things into perspective. Rely on trusted relationships for support and guidance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may be tempted to ignore the obvious and deceive yourself. You might not feel you are at your best, but a loved one will give you a vote of confidence. Obtain wise advice from professionals as well as your partners.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Plan your path carefully. Logic and clear thinking cut through the tangle of misunderstandings. Exercise creative talents without offending anyone, since you aren't showing off -- just doing what must be done.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Friends might not agree, but your choices are clear. You may choose to try a new career path or study subject. Whatever your choice, rest assured that the universe is guiding you in the right direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may feel uneasy about your appearance today. Loved ones could seem possessive. Don't let a short-term lack of confidence fuel jealousy of others who may be in the picture. Contentment grows within your family.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A friend could offer the missing piece of a puzzle. A relationship may encounter some turbulence. Overcome a lack of unity with tolerance and patience. Adopt the philosophy that "tomorrow is another day."

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your honesty is a great tool to avoid misunderstandings. Someone may try to push you into making a rash choice, but you are able to judge what is feasible and most beneficial. Avoid going to extremes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Avoid planting the seeds of greed. You may want what you can't have or envy those who have more material success than you. The person who thinks that money will do everything might make poor choices for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Physical exercise may be important to your mental health. Get out for a walk in the neighborhood or run in the park. To achieve your goals, you must direct your energies into keeping all of your promises.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When you ask, someone hears. You could receive the answer to a prayer or an excellent opportunity to better your personal situation. A partner won't tell you what you want to hear, but what you need to hear.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may feel the need to increase your focus and determination as the next three to four weeks unfold. To get ahead, you can advance to the head of the line, but it won't be until late March, when more clarity and patience emerges. For this, you might see the results in your wallet. If you put your best foot forward in May, your rewards may include a higher level of material success and an enhanced reputation as a savvy businessperson. Make financial decisions in August, when you are once again centered on practical matters and make smart business decisions. Take advantage of helpful stars in September, when a lucky break can bring changes and opportunities that favorably realign your goals. October, when your imagination is at a peak, is a great month to focus on creative activities, take a dream vacation or spend more time with a romantic partner.