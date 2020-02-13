MAIN BRANCH
Phone number:
256-549-4699
• 10 a.m. Thursday, Children’s Department; Story Time; “Click, Clack, Moo I Love You,” Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin; ext. 2118
• 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Teen Zone; Teen Homeschool Group; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org
• 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Teen Zone; Teen Crafts; Valentine’s Cards; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org
• 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Fiction Department; Beginning Crochet and Knitting
• 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Teen Zone; Food Friday Fun; pizza party; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org
• 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Fiction Department; Chessmasters; all skill levels welcome; ext. 2120 or craig@gadsdenlibrary.org
• 3:30 p.m., Children’s Department; Lego Club; ages 1-12; Legos provided, donations welcome; ext. 2118
• 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Children’s Department; GPL Grows Nature Club; frost flowers; ext. 2118
• 10 a.m. Wednesday, Children’s Department; Little Movers Baby Story Time; ext. 2118
• 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Lena Martin Room; Jewelry and Craft Club; participants must provide supplies
• 10 a.m. Feb. 20, Children’s Department; Story Time; “Over and Under the Snow,” Kate Messner; ext. 2118
BOBBY JUNKINS FAMILY HISTORY COLLECTION AT THE HOYT WARSHAM ALABAMA CITY BRANCH
Phone number:
256-549-4688
• Now library’s genealogy facility
EAST GADSDEN BRANCH
Phone number:
256-549-4691
• Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Color and Calm Down; coloring pages, crayons, markers and colored pencils provided
• 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, How to Become a Pilot, with Jerome Croft; ages 6 and up
• 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Tiny Tot Time; “Hey, Black Child,” Useni Perkins
• 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Budget Your Finances
• 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sewing School; seats limited, registration required; sewing machine available, participants must provide pattern, material and supplies
ATTALLA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Phone number:
256-538-9266
• 10 a.m. to noon, second Tuesday of each month, Back to the Future tech tips for seniors
• Noon, third Thursday of each month, Readers and Writers Club, conference room
GLENCOE PUBLIC LIBRARY
Phone number:
256-459-4285
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
• 1 p.m. fourth Thursday each month, Book Club meeting
• The library now has access to Ancestry
HOKES BLUFF (RUFUS FLOYD) PUBLIC LIBRARY
Phone number:
256-492-9846
• Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Pajama Story Time
• 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Hand Craft Friends
JERRY B. JONES RESEARCH LIBRARY
Phone number:
256-613-6844
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays
Come research local, state and Southeastern history. Includes historical books, vertical files, county record books, genealogical holdings, maps, and several local photographic collections. Library also has access to Ancestry and Newspapers.com. The library also digitizes old photos, slides, and oversize books, posters, or maps. Located in the Elliott Community Center, 2829 W. Meighan Blvd. Email: EtowahHistory@gmail.com
NICHOLS MEMORIAL LIBRARY
Phone number:
256-613-6844
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays
The library contains genealogical information and family files from all areas of Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and other states. The library has a large collection of all Military records and Native American research books. Every Thursday at 9 a.m. there is a Discussion Group lead by John McFarland on various subjects. He will begin covering the counties that make up what is now Etowah County. Anyone interested is invited to attend. For additional information email neagslib@comcast.net or call 256-677-3144 or 256-504-4499.
RAINBOW CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY
Phone number:
256-442-8477
• Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Adult Knitting and Crochet Group
• 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Storytime for kids
• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays each month, Lego Club; ages 4 and up; Legos provided, donations welcome
SARDIS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY
Phone number:
256-593-5634
• Hours, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays
• Noon Tuesdays, Quilting Club
• 10 a.m. Thursdays, Pre-School Story/Activity Time
SOUTHSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY
Phone number:
256-442-6217
• Hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday
• 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Story Time
• 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Knitting/Crochet Club
THE CHILDREN’S LIBRARY
Phone number:
256-393-2727
Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Located in West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park
Lots of AR books for kids
WESTSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY
Phone number:
205-589-6699
• Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays
• 2 p.m. Monday, Pre-School Story Time
