ARIES (March 21-April 19): It is either rush or gush. You can go to extremes to show you are a go-getter or an agreeable person. Your behavior may vacillate depending on whom you're with. In an effort to win attention, you may act too quickly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can show off your diplomatic skills. You can imagine what other people think, so you can find the most politically correct method of dealing with situations that pop up in any group situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You're able to get along with everyone. Treat all with equal respect and use your people skills to make everybody feel comfortable. You are equipped to treat the symptoms of a cold as well as a hostile work environment.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Refine your attitudes since you can't change those of others. Someone with an exemplary work ethic could be a great role model. You may realize that your financial security depends upon the actions of someone else.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you have a one-track mind, you may become flustered or irritated by people who cross your path or cause a delay. Giving in to an impulse to react with anger or behave aggressively can cause an unnecessary disagreement.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The middle is the safest place to be when people ask you to take sides. Avoid making scalding remarks that could create heated arguments. It's best to concentrate on creative activities or a worthwhile task.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Avoid awkward moments. It may be difficult to explain mistakes or flaws when you are unsure how some people are going to respond to them. A loved one, partner or authority figure may display disapproval or anger.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You could be at odds with people who exert control over your schedule. You may resent interference with your decisions. Once you've made up your mind, you'll move mountains to accomplish your goal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Conquer the competition by coaxing people to cooperate. Use commonsense explanations and discuss mutual benefits to accomplish your ultimate goals. Don't take risks with your bank account; you'll make more money with thriftiness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You probably prefer to be a party of one. You don't rely on other people's opinions to make your mark. When you are all wrapped up in a project or pursuing a plan of action, you may be isolated from social contact.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may go through the day with blinders on. It is possible that loved ones are argumentative, but it's your choice to look the other way and overlook testy responses. Invest in yourself; spend time learning new things.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Imagined limitations can hobble you. Rather than letting minor criticisms mold your decisions, start focusing on ways to realize your dreams. It might be necessary to put in more effort and be more persistent.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: New contacts that meet you through groups or organizations can be a distraction during the next two to three weeks. An array of social activities can prevent you from completing something near and dear to your heart. By late March you will have a more practical outlook and will be able to get down to essentials, especially where your finances and career are concerned. This could be a good time to file taxes or to reassess investments. During May you can attract friends and enjoy social outings without distancing yourself from important matters. Your business sense is at a low point in June, and some matters may be up in the air, so wait until July to make crucial personal and financial decisions. Early July is a time when your judgment is better than usual, so you won't be tempted to pair up with anyone who is bad for you or make mistakes with your money. Late August is a fabulous time for a romantic vacation or to spend time with inspirational people.