ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try to concentrate on being cooperative and persuasive without being overly aggressive. Your loved ones understand and will forgive your impetuous nature, but some people might think you're being domineering or rude.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your sense of well-being might reach new heights when you feel accepted within a group. Listen to the advice of people who have proved worthy of your trust where money is involved.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You are at your best when you demonstrate faith in the future and display basic human kindness. You get ahead by developing a set of reliable contacts in the community and have a great time doing it, too.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Wishful thinking could steer you away from reason. You may imagine that buying something will make you feel more important, or that loved ones have as-yet-unseen talents. Be a dependable and useful partner.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sharing hopes and romantic dreams can put the romance back in a relationship. Someone else may have the most imaginative ideas, but you have the perseverance and diligence to see a plan through to completion.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Something may easily attract your fancy, but don't be gullible or ignore obvious facts. Avoid making any impulsive purchases. Focus your energies on a creative project and spend time with people who are fair-minded.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A new person, hobby or interest may inspire and change your perspective or leave you spellbound. Someone true blue and committed to your welfare is better equipped to protect your interests than a passing fantasy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Now and then you should investigate other options. Don't expect to receive instant gratification of your desires. Be prepared if things don't quite go as planned and spend some extra time exploring the best alternatives.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Weave a set of like-minded people into the fabric of your life. You may be focused on paying bills and making a living, but you can still enjoy conversations about subjects you enjoy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can go far by harnessing your passions to the appropriate wagon. You can be painstaking about details when dealing with duties but carefree when caught up in conversations with friends and co-workers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may be captivated by new ideas or concepts. Loved ones may work harder than usual to get ahead while you daydream. This could prove irritating to others, so be sure to pull your weight and do your fair share.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Go for your goals. When you have a job to do, you are conscience of the need for high standards and can display a model work ethic. Your family could be supportive and give you a reason to do your very best.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your rich fantasy life can make even the most humdrum event seem glamorous during the next two to three weeks. A vacation, a romantic weekend getaway or even a day off will live up to your dreams. Your energy levels and competitiveness are heightened in March, making you a sharp adversary when it comes to negotiations and business transactions. New friendships and participation in group activities will brighten your social life in May, when your friendly gestures draw others closer. Early June is a poor time to make financial or business decisions, but during the second half of the month your good judgment is at a peak. That is a good time to lay out plans for the future and ask for advice. You may be thirsty for excitement and willing to embrace change in July, when it is likely you will be attracted to anything and anyone who is original and different.