Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will invite guests aboard the Halcyon, a starcruiser known throughout the galaxy for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Onboard, they will stay in well-appointed cabins, experience onboard dining, make a planet-side excursion to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, and much more. (Disney)

If you’ve ever dreamed about making the Kessel Run or you’ve wanted to play sabacc in a wretched hive of scum and villainy, get ready to set sail among the stars in 2021.

Disney announced that later this year they’ll begin taking reservations for their Star Wars-themed hotel, "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser," which will immerse guests in a two-day, two-night Star Wars adventure.

That immersion happens as soon as guests get to the terminal where they’ll board a launch pod that whisks them away from Walt Disney World to the starship Halcyon.

Once aboard the Halcyon, all the "windows" look out into space making guests feel like they’re really on a starship. Cabins, which sleep up to five, will also have "windows" that look out into space.

Young padawans and older Jedi will test their lightsaber skills against training remotes and guests will be given a tour of the ship’s bridge where they’ll learn how the navigation and defense systems work in case anything should happen while they’re on board.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the 14-acre Star Wars-themed land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, is also on the itinerary. Guests will take a special shuttle down to the planet Batuu and visit Black Spire Outpost where they can fly the Millennium Falcon on "Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run" and try to escape from a First Order Star Destroyer on "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance," which opened late last year.

Disney has been mum about other experiences during the two-day stay, but hints have been dropped about interacting with characters and potential missions that will impact how the adventure unfolds.

