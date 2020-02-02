Late last month the Holley-Navarre Intermediate School’s Student Council created the Seahawk Kindness Challenge, with three challenges.

On Jan. 27 the Kindness Pass It On began with the council creating three gifts, one for each grade level. The gifts included trinkets, notes, recess toys and such. The first class recipient benefits, then passes along a new gift to another class.

Today is the Take It Home challenge, with each student asked to follow a card featuring specific kindness tasks. Parents or guardians are asked to sign off on the task completion, and the students return the next day to share the accomplishments.

On Feb. 6, the Student Council will present the accumulation of the school’s Penny War to two charities: the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society and Kids House.

Amie Teschel and Annie Scott serve as the teacher sponsors for the Student Council.

---

In January, several students participated in the Martin Luther King Oratorical and Poster Contest, with Mary Esther Elementary School third-grader Klare Young taking first place for the elementary poster division.

Kayli Peazant, a Niceville High School freshman, placed first for the high school poster division.

---

Silver Sands School in Fort Walton Beach was represented by Dr. Anita Dunn at the Okaloosa School District’s Teacher of the Year ceremony in January. Dunn has been an exceptional student educator for 42 years.

---

The West DeFuniak Elementary School book fair runs during school hours until Feb. 7.

The fair also opens for family shopping time on Tuesday evening during the kindergarten through second-grade Math and Science Night, and it opens again for the Feb. 6 third- through fifth-grade Math and Science Night.

In between, grandparents can shop with their favorite grand-students on Feb. 5 from 3:30-5 p.m.

---

Pryor Middle School honors 150 students who earned all A’s and B’s on report cards. The students will enjoy a catered breakfast on Feb. 14.

