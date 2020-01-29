Lemony Chickpea and Chicken Salad

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 lemon for 1 teaspoon zest and 3 tablespoons juice

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 2 cups shredded deli-roasted chicken

• 1 cup sliced English cucumber

• 1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

• 1 (16-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice and next 3 ingredients in a large bowl. Add chicken and remaining ingredients, tossing to coat. Top with zest. Cover and chill 15 minutes.

(Southern Living, 5 ingredient Weeknight Meals, 2014