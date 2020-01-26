Fort Walton Beach High School has produced published authors. Teacher Amy Holt announced the publication of Viking student pieces in “Black and Blue: 2019 National Young Writers Contest,” which can be purchased through Amazon.

“This is very exciting and something that we are all so very proud of,” said Principal John Spolski.

The students competed with others from across the nation in categories of poetry, short story, essay and flash fiction.

Published students include seniors Leah Eubanks and Aidan Murray; juniors Brianna Gavenda, Julia Holliman, Allen Ehlers and Joseph Zylak; sophomores Haydn McGowan and Alison Janetis; freshmen Amelia Kline and Rayna Lowery.

---

Today the Plew Elementary School kindergarteners celebrate the 100th day of school, while the fifth-graders celebrate their 1,000th day of school. Both grade levels look forward to 100- and 1,000-related activities.

---

Eglin Elementary School reminds EES families about the Tuesday night open house from 5 to 6:45. The book fair will be open for shopping during the evening.

In PE news, Coach June Robbins joins other Okaloosa County School District educators in attending Share the Wealth, a physical education conference at Jekyll Island, Georgia. The program covers the latest in activities, innovations and safety for physical education.

---

Sometimes Northwest Florida January days resemble spring, which is why West DeFuniak Elementary School holds its kindergarten snow day on Jan. 31.

“It is a day where our Florida kindergartens here at WDE who never get to see snow, get to pretend to have snow,” said Secretary Barbara Cooper. “They learn about it, and they have a snowball fight with fake snowballs in our activity building.”

---

It’s pancake breakfast season at the Magnolia Grill in Fort Walton Beach.

On Feb. 1, Tom and Peggy Rice will serve pancakes, smoked sugar sausage, orange juice and coffee, all for a minimum donation of $7 per person.

The Pryor Middle School band will program benefits from the breakfast, which takes place from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.