Thursday

Jan 16, 2020 at 8:01 AM


MAIN BRANCH


Phone number:


256-549-4699


• 10 a.m. Thursday, Children’s Department; Story Time; “Don’t You Feel Well, Sam?” Amy Hest; ext. 2118


• 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Teen Zone; Teen Homeschool Group; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org


• 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Teen Zone; Teen Crafts; Dear Future Self


• 3:30 p.m. Friday, Children’s Department; Pokémon Trading Card Game Club; ages 7-14; participants must provide cards; ext. 2118


• 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Teen Zone; Food Friday Fun; sour patch grapes; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org


• 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Teen Zone; Teen Homeschool Group; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org


• 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Children’s Department; GPL Grows Nature Club; evergreen trees; ext. 2118


• 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Teen Zone; Teen Movie Nights; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org


• 10 a.m. Wednesday, Children’s Department; Little Movers Baby Story Time; ext. 2118


• 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Teen Zone; Wildcard Wednesdays; to be announced; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org


• 10 a.m. Jan. 23, Children’s Department; Story Time; “Curious George Windy Delivery,” Amy Hest; ext. 2118


• 11:30 a.m. Jan. 23, Teen Zone; Teen Homeschool Group; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org


• 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23, Teen Zone; Teen Crafts; New Year, New You


HOYT WARSHAM ALABAMA CITY BRANCH


Phone number:


256-549-4688


• 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Beginning Crochet and Knitting


• 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Stitching Time


EAST GADSDEN BRANCH


Phone number:


256-549-4691


• Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Color and Calm Down; coloring pages, crayons, markers and colored pencils provided


• 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Tiny Tot Time; “The Three Little Superpigs,” Claire Evans


• 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sewing School; seats limited, registration required; sewing machine available, participants must provide pattern, material and supplies


• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23, Vision Board for 2020; visualize your intentions and goals for the new year; poster board, magazines, markers, colored pencils and pens provided; free; ages 12 and up


ATTALLA PUBLIC LIBRARY


Phone number:


256-538-9266


• 10 a.m. to noon, second Tuesday of each month, Back to the Future tech tips for seniors


• Noon, third Thursday of each month, Readers and Writers Club, conference room


GLENCOE PUBLIC LIBRARY


Phone number:


256-459-4285


• Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays


• 1 p.m. fourth Thursday each month, Book Club meeting


• The library now has access to Ancestry


HOKES BLUFF (RUFUS FLOYD) PUBLIC LIBRARY


Phone number:


256-492-9846


• Book Sale: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday


• Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays


JERRY B. JONES RESEARCH LIBRARY


Phone number:


256-613-6844


• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays


Come research local, state and Southeastern history. Includes historical books, vertical files, county record books, genealogical holdings, maps, and several local photographic collections. Library also has access to Ancestry and Newspapers.com. The library also digitizes old photos, slides, and oversize books, posters, or maps. Located in the Elliott Community Center, 2829 W. Meighan Blvd. Email: EtowahHistory@gmail.com


NICHOLS MEMORIAL LIBRARY


Phone number:


256-613-6844


• Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays


The library contains genealogical information and family files from all areas of Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and other states. The library has a large collection of all Military records and Native American research books. Every Thursday at 9 a.m. there is a Discussion Group lead by John McFarland on various subjects. He will begin covering the counties that make up what is now Etowah County. Anyone interested is invited to attend. For additional information email neagslib@comcast.net or call 256-677-3144 or 256-504-4499.


RAINBOW CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY


Phone number:


256-442-8477


• Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Adult Knitting and Crochet Group


• 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Storytime for kids


• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays each month, Lego Club; ages 4 and up; Legos provided, donations welcome


SARDIS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY


Phone number:


256-593-5634


• Hours, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays


• 10 a.m. Thursdays, Pre-School Story/Activity Time


SOUTHSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY


Phone number:


256-442-6217


• Hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday


THE CHILDREN’S LIBRARY


Phone number:


256-393-2727


Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays


Located in West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park


Lots of AR books for kids


WESTSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY


Phone number:


205-589-6699


• Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays


• 2 p.m. Monday, Pre-School Story Time


Submit items by noon Mondays for In the Stacks, a listing of events taking place at area libraries. Email items to news@gadsdentimes.com.