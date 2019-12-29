With the holidays — as with everything, I suppose — timing is everything. There are things we do this time of year that have an emotional resonance that they don’t at other times of the year.

Take Christmas entertainment, for example. Every year, I either read “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens or watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” It’s one of the two. A friend of mine drew my attention to “It’s a Wonderful Life” last week, so I watched it for the first time in years. On Christmas evening, no less.

This year, the story of George Bailey hit me in an odd way. In the climactic scene where George goes to Mr. Potter “on his hands and knees and begging for help,” Mr. Potter — one of the greatest screen villains of all time — says, “You once called me ‘a warped, frustrated, old man!’ What are you but a warped, frustrated young man?” What struck me for the first time is that — and I cannot believe I think this thought — Mr. Potter is right. George Bailey is a “warped, frustrated young man.”

To be fair, it’s not really George’s fault. Life has taken a toll on him, as it does on many people. The only thing that really separates George Bailey from Mr. Potter is virtue. George believes in and practices ethics. Mr. Potter does not. And the event that provokes this desperate climax in George’s life is directly precipitated by Mr. Potter’s unethical, criminal actions, undertaken for no other reason than to bring George Bailey down. Both men are “warped” and “frustrated.” George does not allow it to control him ... until one weak moment when it gets the better of him and he needs a friend, the bumbling “apprentice angel,” Clarence Odbody, to return him to his proper path.

Well, that got me to thinking about Ebenezer Scrooge. Surely, Scrooge and Mr. Potter are so closely related that it bears scrutiny. If Scrooge could reform by the help of Christmas Spirits, could not Mr. Potter be similarly reformed? Is Mr. Potter even “reform-able”? If a sequel to “It’s a Wonderful Life” is ever made, maybe they should have Scrooge’s Christmas Spirits go on the road to Bedford Falls and see what they can do.

Back to Scrooge for a minute — is he more like Mr. Potter or George Bailey? Certainly, he is more like Mr. Potter at the beginning of “A Christmas Carol,” but more like George Bailey by the end. His reform is the greater, however, since George only needs a course correction, so to speak, while Scrooge needs a whole new road to walk.

But — and here’s the thing that sort of got to me — Dickens writes an ending for Scrooge that is more definite. At the end of “A Christmas Carol,” Dickens says of Scrooge: “... It was always said of him, that he knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge.” Scrooge, therefore, is never again in need of a course correction. That one Christmas full of Spirits did the trick.

Then I started worrying about George Bailey. Sure, he’s fine at the end of the movie, but how is he on December 26? That’s always the question for me on those “happily ever after” movies. Is his angelic visitation enough to last him a lifetime? We don’t know. Maybe the copy of Mark Twain’s “Tom Sawyer” that Clarence leaves him, with a suitable inscription that George would know it was all real, will be enough for him. I think so. I’ve always thought so.

This year, the darkness of “It’s a Wonderful Life” is what struck me. There are some truly cruel scenes in the movie. I’ve noted in columns past the darkness of “A Christmas Carol,” and suffice it to say — there are some truly cruel scenes there too.

Once I got started on these two, I started thinking about all the other popular Christmas movies. Y’all ever really stop to think about how much tragedy goes down in them? I know a story has to have an antagonist in order to work, but seriously, how many Christmas classics also feature some of the most memorable villains? Grinch, anyone?

And that old Grinch may be the perfect example. Y’all know “he’s a mean one,” but think about how his “head wasn’t screwed on just right” and his “heart was two sizes too small.” Talk about your “warped” and “frustrated!” Of course, the Grinch — worse than Scrooge or Potter any day — has a moment, a moment when he “thought of something he hadn’t before. Maybe Christmas, he thought ... doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps ... means a little bit more!”

I think that might be why we keep our Christmas lights up until New Year’s Day — to dispel the darkness of the longest nights of the year. Many families put up their Christmas trees on Thanksgiving to inaugurate the season and don’t take them down until Jan. 1, and it never really struck me why that tradition may have arisen.

Happy New Year!

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.