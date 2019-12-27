NASHVILLE — ACM, CMA, and Grammy-nominated artist Will Hoge will be bringing his energetic show featuring new music and chart-topping hits to play The 30A Songwriters Festival at AJ's Grayton Beach in Santa Rosa Beach at 8 p.m. Jan. 17.

Fans can expect a high energy acoustic show with some brand-new Hoge songs like “Gilded Walls” and “Middle of America,” as well as popular fan favorites like “Even If It Breaks Your Heart.” For additional information and tickets, visit https://30asongwritersfestival.com/.

For more information on Will Hoge, visit www.willhoge.com/. Follow Will at @WillHoge, Instagram/willhoge and Twitter/WillHoge