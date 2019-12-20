Greystone Miami Beach resort will start taking reservations starting Jan. 2020.

Looking for a break from all of the holiday madness in the new year? Greystone Miami Beach, a 91-room boutique hotel, is taking reservations starting Jan. 30, 2020. The adult-only hotel is pet- friendly, but guests will have to leave any children under the age of 21 at home.

Greystone joins The Standard hotel as the second resort in Miami to not allow anyone under the legal drinking age in their establishment.

“We’ve positioned ourselves organically to align with the growing global trend of travelers seeking adult-only accommodations,” said James Vosotas, principal of VOS Hospitality, which developed the project alongside The B Group investment firm.

The beach-front property, located at 1920 Collins Ave., will have two restaurants on site. Sérêvène will serve French-Japanese fare while sister-restaurant KOBO will offer more casual Japanese grab-and-go sandwiches.

The hotel also features a sprawling rooftop bar as well as two other bars.

Pups up to 25 pounds are welcomed on the property as guests, just leave the kids home.