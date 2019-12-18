All area codes are 850 unless noted.

Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation.

Christmas Holiday, closed Dec. 24-25

Kids Classics Club

The featured book for the Kids Classics Club for December is Charles Dicken’s "A Christmas Carol." Children in third through fifth grades are invited to join Destin Youth Services Librarian Laura Harris from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 19. Harris will read from the story each week and children will be provided snacks and enjoy free art expression with watercolors. Those who attend all three weeks will receive a gift copy of the book on Dec. 19. Don’t forget to bring a pillow.

Early Readiness Program

The Destin Library is hosting an early readiness program on Thursdays in December for cuddlers and toddlers. The program is geared toward 18 months to 3 years of age for story time. The 30-minute class takes place on Dec. 19 from 9:30-10 a.m. Language interaction is emphasized through short read-aloud picture books, talking, listening, fingerplays, and singing. Parents are encouraged to participate with their children.

Retired Officers' Wives' Club

NWF Retired Officers' Wives' Club Luncheon with holiday songs by 4 For 4 Quartet will be held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19 at Two Trees Restaurant at FWB Golf Course, 1955 Lewis Turner Blvd. Fort Walton Beach. New Members, wives of retired officers from all services are always welcome. RSVP for lunch, $15, or for more information, email NWFloridaROWC@gmail.com.

Heritage Museum

Learn how to make a pine needle basket from start to finish at 10 a.m. Dec. 21 at Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida in Valparaiso. The baskets make a thoughtful holiday gift or a beautiful holiday dinner centerpiece. The best gifts are made by hand. It's also a great activity for the whole family. Register at https://heritage-museum.org/shop?olsPage=products%2Fpine-needle-baskets.

Challenge Me

The Destin Library is offering a logic program for children to build upon their thinking skills. Children ages 8 through 11 will have the opportunity to work with library staff on fun logic games and learn how to play Sodoku. The program runs concurrent to the Teen Coding Club from 4:30 to 5:30 pm on Friday, Dec. 20. Snacks will be provided to those in attendance. Call the Destin Library at 837-8572 for more information or email lharris@cityofdestin.com.

Blood Drive

The Market Shops will host the OneBlood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 27 at the entrance of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be parked in the parking lot, adjacent to Hwy. 98.

Spring Craft Show

The City of Destin’s 14th Annual Spring Craft Show will be held at the Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 21 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22. There will be over 70 vendors showing handcrafted jewelry, woodcarvings, paintings, food items and much more. Vendor booths are available for $45/residents and $55/non-residents (Foyer $65). Space is limited so vendors need to register early. Admission is free to the public.

RECURRING EVENTS

Seniors of Destin

The Seniors of Destin meet the fourth Friday of the month for a covered dish and to celebrate all birthdays for the month. The program is sponsored by the city of Destin and Gentiva Home Health. Each month has a featured guest speaker that pertains to senior living. Call 685-5310.

Peer to Peer Support Group

Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties is sponsoring a Peer to Peer Support Group every Thursday at Santa Rosa Beach Community Church, Room 206, 3524 US Hwy 98, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Whether you want to learn new life skills or better understand Mental Health Recovery, you will find support here. The group is open to adults (18+), free to participate, confidential, and guided by trained peer facilitators. For more information, call the Mental Health Association in Fort Walton Beach at 244-1040.

Tai Chi Class

The Destin Library will offer one-hour Tai Chi classes with Barbara Rezmer, a certified Tai Chi for Health instructor, on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. The cost is $5/session. Enrollment is limited to 12 participants with registrations (on a first-come first-served basis) accepted by phone or in person. Call 837-8572.

Good Grief Luncheons

An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group

The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589

Caregiver Support Group

Covenant Alzheimer’s Care support group for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related illness is held at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Brookdale Fort Walton Beach, 233 Carmel Ave. Call 864-4600.

Kiwanis Club of Destin

The Kiwanis Club of Destin meets at 8 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday in the Coffee Café at the Village Baptist Church, 191 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Visitors welcome.

Destin Rotary

The Destin Rotary meets at 7:15 a.m. every Tuesday at Rutherford’s 465. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/Rotary-Club-of-Destin/241220675890226.

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary meets at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Coast Guard Station Destin on Okaloosa Island. Anyone wishing to become a member is welcome to attend. Prior military duty is not required. Call 865-9130

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams.

30A Farmers’ Market

This community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays in Town Center in Rosemary Beach features fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, cheese and more. Market is held on Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market

Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Destin Life Center

Recreation and fitness activities at Destin Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, are from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday visit the Soul Café for lunch. Call ahead for dine in or pick up. For information, call the DLC at 837-2021. Only recreation right now is Pickle Ball. Please call the Connection Desk for the current calendar at 837-2021.

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Capoeria: Class in the Brazilian martial art that combines the elements of dance, acrobatics and music will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for all ages.

Chair Yoga: Classes from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Fee is $4/class and is open to everyone.

Dance Exercise: Class will be held from 12-1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday for men and women of all ages and incorporates modern dance styles, yoga, and Tai Chi movements. Fee is $3/session non-residents and $2/session residents.

Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

Game Room: Open to children age 10 and older from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

• Line Dancing: Class will be held Thursdays with beginner lessons at 12:30 p.m. Open dance is 1:15-1:45 p.m. Intermediate lessons are at 1:45 p.m. Class us $6.

Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

Senior Knitting: Sessions and lessons for beginners and all skill levels from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive. No registration required.

Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the "team map" as we travel from one region to the next.

— Shape and Sculpt: Fitness class is offered on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. This lightweight workout is set to fun music with a focus on strengthening your muscles, balance, and core. Classes are $4/class and are open to all ages and fitness levels.

Table Tennis: Play from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Zumba Gold: Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This is a low impact class using Latin music for fitness/dance. Fee is $6/session.

Betterment Alliance

The Main Street Betterment Alliance meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the American Legion, 311 Main Street. Call 837-3818.

Destin Business Builders

Destin Business Builders Networking group meets from 7:15-8:45 a.m. every Wednesday at the Destin United Methodist Life Center. Call 651-1300 ext. 13.

Food Buying Club

A small group interested in eating healthy and purchasing smart meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 125 Scottsdale Court in Mary Esther. On the second Tuesday, the group meets at Fountain Square in downtown Fort Walton Beach for the Growing Local film series. Call 863-4040.