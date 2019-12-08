As it teaches students about their environment, the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance offers its Grasses in Classes hands-on program that gives students a direct role in the restoration of Choctawhatchee Bay.

The West DeFuniak Elementary School third-graders participate, recently comparing and contrasting the bay with and without shoreline grasses. They learned that smooth cordgrass acts as a pollution filter and helps buffer the shoreline against flooding and erosion.

The CBA pairs with AmeriCorps and receives partial funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, The Boeing Company and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for Grasses in Classes. For information, visit www.basinalliance.org/what-we-do/in-the-classroom/grasses-in-classes.

---

Early in November, the Davidson and Shoal River middle schools SSTRIDE programs visited the Northwest Florida State College Nursing Department, where the students were trained in the Stop the Bleed program.

The training was conducted by nursing students, with the middle school students participating in three medical simulations.

---

Mary Esther Elementary School office staff member Kim Ballard has earned the Support Staff Member of the Year. She was selected by her school peers.

---

More than $15,000 was raised by Niceville’s Ruckel Middle School Parent Teacher Organization during the annual RAM JAM walk-a-thon. The funds will purchase Chromebooks for student use.

Not to be outdone, the school’s National Junior Honor Society sponsored its annual food drive, collecting 1,454.1 pounds of food to donate to the Niceville Sharing and Caring food bank.

---

Bruner Middle School in Fort Walton Beach installed its 2019-20 Future Business Leaders of America officers and members: President Wilbourne Gottlieb, Vice President Janyna Mollenhauer, Parliamentarian Mary Gilchrist, Historian/Reporter Landon Winn, Secretary Alexandria Pugh, Treasurer Hunter Rohdert and members Matea Singleton, Herman Singleton Jr, Alana Williams, Jaelen Williams, Christopher Columbus, Azariah Barcinas and Brandon Saldana.

---

Destin Elementary School’s LEGO team, with help from third-grade teachers Amber Wall and Martha Minnick, has been working hard toward competitions.

Members of the new robotics/drone team are being selected with competition in sight.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.