It’s not too late to catch some math tutorials offered free by Rocky Bayou Christian Academy’s Mu Alpha Theta Club from 12:30-4:30 p.m. today in the school's Saxon Building, Room 555.

Assistance is available for basic math through Advanced Placement calculus.

Bring books, old quizzes and tests.

•••

In Lewis School music news, eighth-grader Sapphira Coarsey earned a ticket to the Florida Middle School All-State Girls Ensemble after a three-round audition process. Katie Menges McGuire directs the Lewis choral program.

Another eighth-grader, Brendan Driver, earned a ticket for the all-state band after auditioning. Mike Wilson directs the Lewis band program.

•••

Dune Lakes Elementary School in Walton County saw its fifth-grade LEGO robotics team, One Step Ahead, compete recently in Crestview at a qualifier event, which included 27 Northwest Florida teams.

The team programmed its EV3 robot to complete several challenges on the Boomtown Build competition table to score a high of 150 points.

"We are one of the youngest (fifth-grade) teams and the competition is tough, but the program is focused on teamwork and communication that is so important to kids gearing up for middle school," said Julie Perk, first-grade teacher. Perk coaches the team along with Meredith Flowers.

•••

Bruner Middle School in Fort Walton Beach installed its 2019-20 Future Business Leaders of America officers and members: President Wilbourne Gottlieb, Vice President Janyna Mollenhauer, Parliamentarian Mary Gilchrist, Historian/Reporter Landon Winn, Secretary Alexandria Pugh, Treasurer Hunter Rohdert and members Matea Singleton, Herman Singleton Jr, Alana Williams, Jaelen Williams, Christopher Columbus, Azariah Barcinas and Brandon Saldana.

•••

In November, West DeFuniak Elementary School hosted the Tropicana Speech competition for fourth- and fifth-graders.

Fourth-grade winners were first-place Kyson Allen, "The Tasmanian Devil"; second, Makenna Anderson, "Addiction"; third, Charles Allan Brooks, "Mad Scientists throughout History."

Fifth-grade’s first place was taken by Annabel Hicks, "My Geographic Tongue"; second, Carli Nowling, "Sharks Anonymous"; Calie Brackin, "Crocs."

•••

Take a moment today to remember Dec. 7, 1941.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.