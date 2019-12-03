MILTON — The Milton Garden Club will host its annual Christmas Tour of Homes on Dec. 7 and 8. Homes will be open for touring from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

An exciting addition to this year’s tour is the participation of Alyssa’s, which is offering participants a chance to win a $250 shopping spree. To be entered in the contest, participants must tour each home and return their tickets to Alyssa’s before Dec. 10, the day the raffle is drawn.

Five Milton homes are featured this year's tour. Four of these homes are beachfront, and each offers a different taste of beachfront living.

Three of this year’s featured homes are on Petersen Point. One Petersen Point home features life-sized nutcrackers greeting guests at the front door, and another highlights a one-of-a-kind copper Christmas tree. The third Petersen Point home offers a gorgeous view of Blackwater Bay.

The fourth waterfront home belongs to avid hunters who have incorporated their trophies into their décor. The fifth home on the tour is a fully customized country home with a warm and spacious modern feeling.

The Milton Garden Club is a non-profit educational corporation that supports the Milton community through programs in gardening, horticulture, botany, environmental awareness, and floral and landscape design. Monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the Milton Event Center, and the public is invited.

Tickets for the Christmas Tour of Homes are $10, and are available at Alyssa’s in Pace, from Garden Club members, or by contacting Jenny Weber at jenweber1975@gmail.com. Tickets can also be purchased both days of the event at the Garden Clubhouse (the Milton Event Center), or at any of the featured homes during tour hours. For more information on the Milton Garden Club, go to www.miltongardenclub.com.