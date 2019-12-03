Did you and your family have an enjoyable Thanksgiving? Did you get your fill of turkey, dressing, cranberries and pumpkin pie?

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to thank the Lord and our families for our blessings. We are fortunate to live in a free country with all of the opportunities we enjoy.

If you participate in Black Friday shopping, I hope you got great bargains. Jim, my husband, and I are not huge Black Friday shoppers as we don't like the crowds. It is nice that most things are now online and get shipped directly to our homes so we can avoid the crowds.

I just returned from a wedding in California and was shocked by the amount of luggage the airlines now allow as "carry-on" bags.

While the airlines state you may have one carry-on bag and one personal item, such as a purse or briefcase, I saw several people that had huge suitcases, as well as enormous duffle bags. They had more "carry on“ luggage than I checked.

Some of these passengers don't want to pay the fees to check their bags. I realize that the airlines have brought this upon themselves as they now charge from $30 to $40 per checked bag, but the situation has gotten out of hand. It takes lots of time to stow that much luggage and leaves some people with no place to store their small items, as well as delaying the plane.

Another major reason people carry on their bag is their fear of lost or misdirected luggage. With luggage tags that now have barcodes and newer computer systems, very few bags are lost. Generally the airline can find where a bag is immediately.

Once the plane arrives to the final destination, it takes forever to unload all of these carry ons.

People have overstuffed backpacks that they swing around like weapons while walking down the narrow aisle, hitting others without paying any attention. It is annoying to get whacked by someone's luggage.

I used to fly from Los Angeles to Sacramento, California, four or more times per year and there were bins used to measure carry ons. If your bag didn't fit, it was checked.

Planes are larger now with more overhead bins, but that doesn't negate the fact that passengers are taking advantage and carrying on too many large bags and slowing down the boarding and disembarking process. In the 1990s, Southwest Airlines used the slogan “Don’t be a bin hog.” It’s time to bring back that slogan.

To help alleviate the overuse of the overhead bins by those with too many carry-on items, the airlines need to bring back one free checked bag per passenger and enforce carry-on size restrictions. It is time for the airlines to stop the misuse of the overhead bins.

Janice Lynn Crose, a former accountant, lives in Crestview with her husband, Jim; her two rescue collies, Shane and Jasmine; and two cats, Kathryn and Prince Valiant.