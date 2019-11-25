For what or whom are you most thankful? Your family, your job, your children, your home, that you can put food on the table?

During this busy season, it can become easy to overlook many of our blessings. But we are blessed beyond belief. Don't allow the Christmas rush to crowd out Thanksgiving and your thankfulness.

Here are a few items for which I am thankful:

— A loving heavenly Father

— Freedom to vote, worship and live in the manner we desire

— Families and friends who love us

— Jobs that provide for our needs

— Our military

— Our police, firefighters and EMT's who make us safe

— Homes that provides warmth and security

— Church family

— Plenty of food

— Cars that provide transportation

— Medical personnel that take care of us when we are sick

On the top of my Thanksgiving list is the gift of the Lord Jesus Christ. I am thankful that he died for my sins; that I am redeemed and have eternal life.

Because we have been so blessed, we need to share with others. Most of us have plenty of food, this is the time of year to donate food and money to your church or the local food bank to provide for those who can't afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Funds are always needed at this time of year to help with groceries for others. Also needed are warm jackets, blankets and clothing for those who need warmth. We should desire to share our bountiful blessings with others.

When I taught elementary music, I would teach the children an old hymn, "Come Ye Thankful People, Come." Here are the lyrics to the first verse: "Come, ye thankful people, come; Raise the song of harvest home. All is safely gathered in, ere the winter storms begin. God, our Maker, doth provide, for our wants to be supplied, come to God's own temple, come; Raise the song of harvest home." This song was written by Henry Alford in 1844. I feel the words are very appropriate today and remind us of all the Lord has give us.

Since we have been so blessed, we need to share with others. Have a happy and blessed Thanksgiving!

Janice Lynn Crose, a former accountant, lives in Crestview with her husband, Jim; her two rescue collies, Shane and Jasmine; and two cats, Kathryn and Prince Valiant.