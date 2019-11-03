With Veterans Day approaching, area schools honor veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Meigs Middle School in Shalimar hosts a breakfast for active-duty, retired and veterans of all the armed forces at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 8.

The Choctawhatchee High School flag honor guard and saber team will present colors and the Meigs select chorus will perform.

Contact the school’s office to reserve your seat: 833-4301.

---

In Niceville, Plew Elementary School hosts a Veterans-inspired concert presented by the fifth-grade students at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 8.

Plew families and visitors should sign in at the front office before proceeding to the performance.

---

At Holley Navarre Middle School, active-duty and veteran parents of students may attend a breakfast in their honor 8 at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 8 in the school’s cafeteria.

Guests should RSVP: 936-6040.

---

Holley Navarre Intermediate School hosts its Veterans Day program on Nov. 6, with a reception following for invited veterans and guests.

The Holley Navarre Middle School Junior ROTC will present colors.

---

S.S. Dixon Intermediate School in Pace will host a thank you breakfast for active-duty and retired military family members of the school’s students on Nov. 6.

---

South Walton High School’s Student Government Association will host its Veterans Day program on Nov. 8, beginning with a breakfast at 8:15 a.m. in the media center for guests.

The program includes introduction of each guest veteran, followed with a keynote speech by Aaron Hale, who survived an improvised explosive devise during his military service deployment.

A flag-folding demonstration will take place and the Seahawk band will perform.

“It is a privilege for our school to honor our revered veterans for their contributions to protecting our way of life and keeping our nation free and safe,” said Principal Alexis Tibbetts.

---

Lewis School will host its Scholastic Book Fair this week in the media center during school hours. Parents may shop with their students. Sign in at the office before proceeding to the fair.

